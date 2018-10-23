Airbiquity to Sponsor escar Europe 2018: World's Leading Automotive Cybersecurity Conference

Leader in Connected Vehicle Services Will Showcase Uptane Security Framework and SafeRide Multi-Layer Security Integration into its OTAmatic(TM) Software Update and Data Management Offering



SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity® [http://www.airbiquity.com/], a global leader in connected vehicle services, will sponsor and attend escar Europe [https://www.escar.info/escar-europe.html] in Brussels, Belgium on November 13-14. The world's leading two-day automotive cybersecurity event is an open forum that gathers automotive manufacturers, suppliers, analysts, researchers, and government transportation representatives to collaborate on connected vehicle cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities, risk mitigation, and countermeasures.



At the conference, Airbiquity will demonstrate its industry-leading OTAmatic(TM) [https://www.airbiquity.com/product-offerings/software-and-data-management] over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management offering for connected vehicles featuring the compromise-resilient Uptane Security Framework [https://uptane.github.io/]. OTAmatic reliably and securely orchestrates and automates vehicle software updates and data management from the cloud, utilizing Uptane along with security signing management tools and processes to guarantee authenticity and integrity of software updates transmitted and installed in the vehicle.



Uptane's open standard automotive software update security framework was developed with support from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, New York University (NYU) Tandon School of Engineering, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute (UMTRI), Southwest Research Institute (SWRI), and leading automakers and suppliers. Uptane provides the foundation for Airbiquity OTAmatic's defense-in-depth security approach for automotive OTA leveraging automotive grade standards-based certification, authentication, and encryption technologies and processes.



Airbiquity will also demonstrate OTAmatic data management and edge analytics module integration with the SafeRide vSentry(TM) [https://saferide.io/#home] Multi-Layer Cybersecurity Solution to deliver a robust end-to-end and future-proof cybersecurity system for connected and autonomous vehicles. SafeRide vSentry provides deterministic and heuristic cyberthreat protection using AI Machine Learning and Deep Learning technology that reliably monitors vehicle security in real-time and uncovers vulnerabilities. When the vSentry anomaly detection module running in OTAmatic's Data Agent detects a vehicle cyberattack exploiting a new vulnerability the system sends an alert to Airbiquity's OTAmatic service which then transmits and installs the appropriate vehicle software update to remedy the vulnerability and restore protection of the vehicle asset and occupants.



About Airbiquity Airbiquity(®) is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo(TM), and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management.



