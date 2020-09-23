QS Business Masters Rankings 2021 - Revealed: the specializations most in-demand among employers around the world

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher and business education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the QS World University Rankings: Masters in Supply Chain Management [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/2021], the new addition to their series of specialized business masters tables, which also includes; Masters in Business Analytics, Finance, Management and Marketing as well as the Full-Time MBA.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099097/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099097/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg]



QS's CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "Whether it is companies seeking to distribute Covid-19 vaccines, or sectors such as e-commerce, which are experiencing rapid growth since the start of the pandemic, companies around the world are hiring talent specialized in supply chain management. Like the growth in data analytics, this is an emerging career path for the next decade. At QS, we have expanded our series of business masters rankings to include the most sought-after career specializations and provide prospective students around the world with independent insights to help their search for the best programs in the field."



The Rankings measure Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership and Class and Faculty Diversity. Collectively these rankings cover the post-graduate programs most in-demand amongst employers around the world.



Dr Andrew MacFarlane, Rankings Manager at QS, said: "In addition to analyzing program-related inputs, QS also considered the reputation of specific business schools from the perspective of nearly 37,000 global employers and more than 34,000 global academics. Finally, we mapped the education paths of 27,831 successful alumni back to specific institutions."



Stanford GSB continues to lead the QS World University Rankings: Global Full-Time MBA [http://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/2021], while The Wharton School drops to second place. HEC Paris, INSEAD, London Business School, and IE Business School feature among the top 10, highlighting the global footprint of today's leading MBA programs.











QS Global MBA Rankings 2021 (Top 10)



2021 2020







1 1=

Stanford GSB

US



2 1=

Penn (Wharton)

US



3 3=

MIT (Sloan)

US



4 5

Harvard Business School

US



5 7

HEC Paris

France



6= 3=

INSEAD

France



6= 6

London Business School

UK



8 11

Columbia Business School

US



9 14

IE Business School

Spain



10 9

UC Berkeley (Haas)

US



QS Global MBA Rankings 2021 [https://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/2021] Methodology [https://www.topmba.com/mba-rankings/methodology]



The world-leaders of each of QS's business program rankings are: Masters in Business Analytics 2021: MIT Sloan Masters in Finance 2021: University of Oxford - Saïd Masters in Management 2021: HEC Paris; Masters in Marketing 2021: HEC Paris; Masters in Supply Chain Management 2021: MIT



Full suite of business schools masters rankings [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/2021] Methodology [https://www.topuniversities.com/business-masters-rankings/methodology]



