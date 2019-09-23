Systech Introduces Its Revolutionary Digital Brand Protection Suite

Systech's next-generation platform is the only brand protection solution that integrates fool-proof product authentication with serialization, traceability and insight.



LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, a global technology leader in digital brand protection and authentication, today announced the official launch of its Systech Brand Protection Suite(TM) [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=2678907451&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2Fsolutions%2Fbrand-protection-anti-counterfeiting-anti-diversion%2F&a=Systech+Brand+Protection+Suite%E2%84%A2] at PACK EXPO Las Vegas. The platform delivers a powerful and fully integrated solution to combat counterfeiters, solve product diversion and meet regulatory compliance.



http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461585/Systech_Logo.jpg [http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461585/Systech_Logo.jpg]



Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8471152-systech-launches-brand-protection-suite-at-pack-expo-las-vegas/ [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=215709432&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multivu.com%2Fplayers%2FEnglish%2F8471152-systech-launches-brand-protection-suite-at-pack-expo-las-vegas%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.multivu.com%2Fplayers%2FEnglish%2F8471152-systech-launches-brand-protection-suite-at-pack-expo-las-vegas%2F]



The Systech Brand Protection Suite is the first solution to seamlessly integrate the key pillars of brand protection: serialization [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=2341398090&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2Fproduct%2Fserialization-regulatory-compliance-uniseries%2F&a=serialization], traceability [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=454976711&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2Fproduct%2Ftraceability-supply-chain-unitrace%2F&a=traceability], authentication [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=1226093704&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2Fproduct%2Freal-time-product-authentication-unisecure%2F&a=authentication] and insight [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=3211656758&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2Fproduct%2Fpackaging-line-operational-insight-systech360%2F&a=insight]. It transforms a simple package barcode to give brand owners end-to-end visibility and actionable, data-driven insight about a specific product as it moves across the supply chain.



"As counterfeiters and gray market criminals become more and more sophisticated, traditional measures like holograms and special inks alone are not enough to combat supply chain threats while other technologies like RFID are too expensive for most products," said Ara Ohanian [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=4021236949&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fin%2Faraalecohanian%2F&a=Ara+Ohanian], CEO of Systech. "Brand protection must evolve and Systech is committed to delivering disruptive technologies and holistic solutions that help our customers keep products authentic, safe and connected, from manufacturing to their consumers."



"This launch represents a paradigm shift in brand protection solutions," said Joe Belenardo [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=3259469450&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fin%2Fjoe-belenardo-4229406%2F&a=Joe+Belenardo], senior vice president of Systech. "We see that our customers are demanding an integrated solution which allows them to deploy the technology they need depending on their supply chain threats and challenges. With this launch, we are unrivaled in providing an end-to-end brand protection solution that will meet our customer's requirements at any point in their brand protection journey."



Since its soft launch earlier this year, the Systech Brand Protection Suite has been rapidly adopted by major brands across multiple industries including pharmaceutical, e-cigarette, cosmetic and spirits. The platform provides a simple yet comprehensive solution that protects a company's brands and their consumers, while powering their barcodes to:





-- Combat counterfeiting

-- Detect diversion

-- Gain supply chain insight

-- Engage consumers

Visit Systech at PACK EXPO Las Vegas in Booth N-230 or online [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=2186971445&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2Fsolutions%2Fbrand-protection-anti-counterfeiting-anti-diversion&a=online] to learn more.



About Systech [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=688226319&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.systechone.com%2F&a=About+Systech]

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the leader in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers the real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats.



Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected--from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection!



Media Contact:

Jefferson Barr, VP Marketing

+1 609-235-8446

Jefferson.barr@systechone.com [mailto:Jefferson.barr@systechone.com]



Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/461585/Systech_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2584997-1&h=671733475&u=http%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F461585%2FSystech_Logo.jpg&a=http%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F461585%2FSystech_Logo.jpg]



Web site: https://www.systechone.com/



