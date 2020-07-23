Acxiom Announces Customer Data Platform Solutions and Services

New offerings accelerate ROI on Customer Data Platform investments



LONDON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acxiom [https://www.acxiom.co.uk/](®), the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced the launch of a comprehensive suite of customer data platform (CDP) solutions and services [https://www.acxiom.com/digital-transformation-solutions/digital-platform-services/cdp-services-and-solutions/], designed to help marketers significantly improve the success of their CDP initiatives.



Acxiom's fifty years of proven expertise managing customer data ensures brands can enjoy accelerated results on their CDP investment no matter where they are in the process. This is evidenced by the fact that over the past six years, clients have renewed over 95% of their contracts with Acxiom.



Acxiom is partnering with select global CDP software providers to help implement, integrate, enhance, and optimise the value of CDP software and offerings. The advantage of Acxiom's deep expertise in customer data management, identity management, ethical data use, and professional services enables the brand's business strategy and technology ecosystem to align with the goals and metrics of success.



"The companies who can connect to their customers with relevance and respect are the companies that will succeed. The question is how to integrate data and technology to achieve this and ensure investments turn into results and returns," said David Skinner, Chief Strategy Officer. "Our CDP solutions and services, working with best-of-breed CDP partners, help brands optimise the investments they've already made or are about to make. Our ability to partner and integrate with a variety of martech and adtech providers makes Acxiom the ideal one-stop shop for orchestrating better marketing engagement for brands across earned, owned, and paid media."



Acxiom's CDP solution suite includes:





-- CDP Strategy and Software Selection Services

-- CDP Implementation, Integration and Ongoing Management Services

-- Identity Management for Enhanced Identity Accuracy and Reach

-- Audience Insights and Data for Better Personalisation

-- Audience Design and Extension Services

-- Enterprise Customer Data Management

-- Marketing Analytics and Measurement to Enhance Data-Driven Decisions

"We are excited to partner with Acxiom to ensure our clients are making the most of their existing tech stack while planning for future investments," said Mike Vaccaro, VP, Global Partnerships, Tealium. "The world's most innovative brands are using Tealium's customer data platform to solve real business challenges and impact ROI. Our integration with Acxiom allows our joint customers to deliver a more complete customer experience by using Tealium and Acxiom to marry offline and online data."



"Marketers have a variety of solutions in their tech stack, and it is critical that their customer data platforms (CDPs) are integrated with other data technologies to deliver the best insights," said Tom Treanor, global head of marketing, Arm Treasure Data. "Acxiom's CDP services enable companies to further enrich the data that they securely collect, unify and manage through the Arm Treasure Data Customer Data Platform to drive more engaging customer experiences."



"Enterprise marketers rely on our next-generation Customer Data and Experience Platform to drive revenue, improve loyalty and increase efficiency," said Chris Williams, Partner Channel Manager at Exponea. "Combining a single customer view, advanced analytics and omnichannel execution, brands can unify customer data, understand audiences and deliver personalised campaigns for each customer through their preferred channels in real-time. Acxiom's decades of experience in identity and data management ensures clients unlock their potential, leveraging techniques like predictive next best action to realise exceptional results in a matter of weeks."



"By powering our real-time CDP with intelligent decisioning, our clients combine behavioural data with their enterprise customer data to surface actionable insights that make every customer interaction smarter," said Dermot O'Connor, VP of Business Development and Co-founder at Boxever. "Leveraging Acxiom's solutions and services, Boxever clients can get in-market faster, unlock more customer intelligence and make smarter digital decisions that drive better customer experiences."



Acxiom's CDP suite of solutions and services [https://www.acxiom.com/digital-transformation-solutions/digital-platform-services/cdp-services-and-solutions/] is available globally and is part of a series of digital transformation offerings Acxiom is launching in 2020 to deliver new value and more innovative, integrated solutions to the market.



About Acxiom



Acxiom provides data-driven solutions that enable the world's best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management [https://www.acxiom.com/data-management/], identity [https://www.acxiom.com/identity-resolution-solutions/], and the ethical use of data [https://www.acxiom.com/data-privacy-ethics/] for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.co.uk [http://www.acxiom.com/]



Media Contact

Sherry Hamilton, Director of PR & Communications

501-342-6029

sherry.hamilton@acxiom.com [mailto:acxiom@havasformula.com]



Web site: https://www.acxiom.co.uk/



