Announcing 3B SMART ANATOMY - The New Generation of Anatomical Models

HAMBURG, Germany, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 3B Scientific introduced to the global market 3B SMART ANATOMY, a new generation of anatomical models. 3B SMART ANATOMY is designed to close the gap between analog and digital learning.



Virtual meets Reality - the concept of 3B SMART ANATOMY



3B Scientific has teamed up with 3D4Medical, the world-leader in the development of realistic 3-Dimensional anatomical content rendered in a virtual 3D environment, to create an extensive course library of 3B SMART ANATOMY courses.



3B Scientific has actively shaped the way students learn human anatomy for decades. With its global network of specialists and its goal to advance medical education, the realization of the concept "Virtual meets Reality" for anatomy was the next natural step: enabling virtual, 3D anatomical content (also available in AR mode on compatible devices) along with the real models.



3B SMART ANATOMY [https://www.3bscientific.com/new-3b-smart-anatomy,3bsa.html?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=PR_Newswire&utm_campaign=3B_Smart_Anatomy] is an exclusive combination of realistic anatomical models for a visual and tactile experience with incredibly detailed virtual 3D models within 3D4Medical's multi-award winning Complete Anatomy platform.



Every original 3B Scientific® anatomical model is now delivered with a Smart Label that unlocks access to these virtual 3B SMART ANATOMY courses as well as a warranty upgrade from 3 to 5 years. All at no extra cost to the customer.



Anatomy courses, quizzes and the most accurate 3D anatomy atlas



With the 3B SMART ANATOMY courses, customers now receive access to 23 anatomy lectures, 117 interactive virtual models and 39 quizzes. These are continuously being expanded to cover additional anatomy course topics. 3D4Medical's Complete Anatomy platform hosts these courses and itself contains the most accurate 3D anatomical atlas currently available. The ultra-high performance of the Complete Anatomy platform across all devices (smartphones, tablets and computers) and its high-resolution content with 17.000 interactive anatomical parts has already won numerous international awards for its developer 3D4Medical.



A further enhancement of the learning experience, on 3D4Medical's Complete Anatomy platform, is its ability to provide both faculty and students with a tool they can use to teach, study and present human anatomy:





-- Students can use the software to study "on the go", test their knowledge

in quizzes and prepare themselves for exams.

-- Educators are provided with the additional tool of Curriculum Manager,

to prepare their anatomy lectures (or save time using pre-set course

material), create customized quizzes for their students, and track

learning progress.

For anyone who wants to experience the full 3D4Medical Complete Anatomy platform, another benefit unlocked with the Smart Label on the 3B SMART ANATOMY models, is a free three-day trial of the Student Plus license which can be accessed by anyone who scans the label after the model has been registered.



Medical education with 3B SMART ANATOMY: where virtual meets reality!



About the 3B Scientific Group



3B Scientific was founded in 1948 in Hamburg, Germany and has grown to be the world's leading manufacturer of anatomical and biological education models. 3B Scientific is represented in over 100 countries worldwide and aims to advance medical and healthcare delivery through the quality, breadth and global reach of relevant education and simulation products.



To learn more about 3B Scientific and 3B SMART ANATOMY, visit 3bscientific.com [https://www.3bscientific.com/new-3b-smart-anatomy,3bsa.html?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=PR_Newswire&utm_campaign=3B_Smart_Anatomy].



About 3D4Medical



3D4Medical has been transforming medical learning and practice across the world for over 15 years and is leading the way in the production of ground-breaking 3D medical technology platforms. 3D4Medical aims to improve the lives of students, medical professionals, educators and patients around the world.



To learn more about 3D4Medical, visit 3d4medical.com [https://3d4medical.com/].



