SMA Technologies Empowers Customers to Further Automate Manual Tasks, Empower Higher-level Work with Workload Automation Enhancements

Added support for Microsoft SQL on Linux and more robust operational capabilities streamline automation administration



HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMA Technologies, a global workload automation leader, today announced OpCon 19.0, the latest version of its workload automation platform.



As the number of IT systems connecting applications, desktops, laptops, mobile devices and in the cloud continues to grow, the business processes required to manage these systems creates a burden on IT managers tasked with processing work orders and removing errors. Workload automation helps automate many of these labor-intensive tasks, helping reduce costs and response time and improve efficiencies while empowering IT staff to pursue higher-level work.



The release of OpCon 19.0 workload automation platform, available now, builds on the success of its predecessors with several key enhancements that are designed to make it simpler and more efficient to navigate OpCon.



"With the release of OpCon 19.0 we're moving into new territory," said Joel Faul, Chief Technology Officer, SMA Technologies. "We've revamped our UI for an enhanced user experience, as well as introduced new innovations and options that were driven both by customer feedback and our own mission as a company to be the leader in automation solutions."



New features included in the release of OpCon 19.0 include:





-- Solution Manager Enhancements: OpCon 19.0 offers more robust operational

capabilities that streamline automation administration. OpCon

environments are easier to manage with date-level actions that can

cancel or hold an entire day's worth of jobs at a time. The Solution

Manager also provides critical metrics on all scheduled jobs. Finally,

the daily history view shows an overview of each day's run for easier

troubleshooting and trend identification.

-- Support for Microsoft SQL on Linux: OpCon 19.0 brings support for

Microsoft SQL on Linux (RHEL 7.4). This is part of a larger move to

support Linux across the board, further expanding the reach and impact

of OpCon.

-- OpCon API: All the features and capabilities from the Solution Manager

were added to the OpCon API. Additionally, the OpCon API can manage

daily resource, threshold, and expressions dependencies.

-- Updates to Change Management Module: The 19.0 release improves on the

change management module, Deploy, which debuted in version 18.3. OpCon

Deploy features cross-release support, allowing schedule deployment

across all supported releases which includes OpCon 18.3 and 19.0. New

for 19.0 are changes to packages: batch deployments can be canceled in

the Deploy interface, and unchanged schedules will not update, reducing

overhead sum and keeping version history simple. Plus, checking

schedules into Deploy removes them from their source environment for

better version control.

-- New Color Palette: Finally, to better align to the SMA Technologies

brand, we've added a new color palette, as well as new font styles.

About SMA Technologies

Our founders met at NASA while they were solving some of the toughest IT issues in the world at that time. The work was challenging and required lots of repetitive tasks to maintain NASA's mainframes and complex IT processes. Believing that there had to be a better way, they formed SMA Technologies. Since that time, we have been working with the single purpose of unlocking our clients' potential by streamlining their IT processes and helping employees be more productive by leveraging our automation platform, OpCon. To learn more about OpCon automation visit us at www.SMAtechnologies.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2526125-1&h=634448241&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smatechnologies.com%2F&a=www.SMAtechnologies.com]



