Perflow Medical Announces the First Clinical Use of the Cascade(TM) Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Perflow Medical, an Israeli-based medical device company that develops innovative tools for neurovascular interventions, announces the first clinical cases of the Cascade Dynamic Non-Occlusive Remodeling Net earlier this month by Dr. Alejandro Tomasselo at Hospital Vall d'Hebron in Barcelona, Spain. The Cascade Net is the latest addition to the Perflow's portfolio of novel neurovascular devices based on the patent-protected CEREBRAL NET((TM)) Technology platform. To support their continued commercial expansion, Perflow Medical also announces the acquisition of Israeli medtech developer and manufacturer TailorMed.



The Cascade device is a non-occlusive net that provides mechanical support during coil embolization of intracranial aneurysms. Designed to improve procedural efficiency for the coiling of aneurysms, the device provides temporary support, through its compliant net while allowing continuous blood flow in the parent vessel. The unique cell design and braiding technology have superior flow permeability, an advantage over current techniques that require full occlusion of the vessel during the procedure. The braided net's cell size is optimized to avoid coil entanglement during deployment, while the configuration enables superior compliance to the vessel anatomy and ease of deployment in bifurcations and other challenging vessel anatomies.



"My clinical experience with the Cascade Net has been very positive. It improved control during the coiling procedure and the braided net design significantly expanded my treatment options," commented Dr. Tomasselo, Head of Interventional Neuroradiology at Hospital Vall d'Hebron, Barcelona, Spain. "It can help prevent the coils from herniating into the parent vessel, compact the coils during the procedure, and manipulate the coiling microcatheter, if needed, all while blood flows freely through the net. I look forward to incorporating the device as part of my clinical practice."



Currently commercially available in Europe, the Cascade Net follows the recent launch of the Stream(TM) Dynamic Neuro-Thrombectomy Net for the treatment of ischemic acute stroke. To support their ongoing commercial expansion, Perflow Medical recently acquired TailorMed, a specialized developer and manufacturer of endo-vascular products such as catheters, delivery systems, and braiding solutions.



"Following the successful commercialization of the Stream Net, we are excited to launch our second product featuring the CEREBRAL NET technology. We are committed to bringing innovative solutions to the market that enhance the physician's control, expand treatment options, and improve clinical outcomes," stated Danny Farin, CEO of Perflow Medical. "The recent acquisition of TailorMed helps us meet the growing commercial demand for our products and accelerates our future product development."



About Perflow Medical Perflow Medical, a privately owned Israeli-based medical device company, develops and manufactures innovative solutions to address complex neurovascular disorders. Perflow's patent protected CEREBRAL NET((TM)) Technology platform, a braided net that enables adjustable neurovascular treatments, emphasizes physician expertise by combining real-time physician control, advanced device manipulation, full wall apposition, and excellent radiopacity to improve patient outcomes. Their commercial product portfolio includes the Stream(TM) Net and the Cascade(TM) Net for the treatment of ischemic acute stroke and intracranial aneurysms, respectively. Learn more at www.perflow.com [http://www.perflow.com/].



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721308/Perflow_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/721308/Perflow_Logo.jpg]



