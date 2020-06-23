HONOR Launches HONOR 9A, HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds, Adds Exciting New Features to Existing Products



SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme of "Power your Life, Live with HONOR", global leading technology brand HONOR today announced HONOR 9A, the brand new smartphone with pre-installed App Gallery, HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds, HONOR MagicBook 14 Special Bundle with a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, and a range of exciting upgrades to HONOR MagicEarbuds and HONOR MagicWatch 2. HONOR also announced its VIP Day promotion exclusively at hihonor.com([1]).



Power Your Life with HONOR 9A



Powered by a whopping 5000mAh battery, the HONOR 9A supports up to 33 hours of 4G calls, up to 35 hours of video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback for a superior entertainment experience. Weighing just 185g and featuring a thin bezel that is just 9.04mm, the HONOR 9A easily takes you from day to night on a single charge while still maintaining a sleek and ultra-slim design.



When it comes to photography, the HONOR 9A features a Triple Rear Camera set-up, comprising of a 13MP lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 2MP depth assistant. You can also enjoy a broader view and greater convenience when taking shots of the skyline and natural panoramas with the 120° Super Wide Angle Camera. Housed in the 6.30-inch dew-drop Fullview Display, the 8MP front camera delivers perfect selfies anytime anywhere. Supported by 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB), users can easily store plenty of photos and videos without having to transfer files over to a computer or portable hard drive.



Running on Android 10, the HONOR 9A comes with the Huawei App Gallery, giving users a dedicated ecosystem of apps and services for smarter and more seamless user experience. Users can also enjoy the very best software experience with the latest Magic UI 3.1.



HONOR 9A (3GB + 64GB) will be available at a retail price of EUR149.90 from Hihonor, Amazon and other retailers from July. Pre-orders for the HONOR 9A will start from July 1(st).



Master New Skills and Unleash Your Creativity -- MagicBook 14 Special Bundle with a 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal



Whether you're working remotely or are back in the office, the HONOR MagicBook 14 is perfect for bringing your ideas to life. Featuring 8 + 256 GB RAM, HONOR Magic-link 2.0 for seamless multitasking between all your go-to devices and a handy pop-up webcam which is discreetly hidden underneath the keyboard, the HONOR MagicBook 14 is ideal for on-the-go creators who want a powerful device to work and collaborate flexibly and efficiently.



From 23 June until 30 June, the HONOR MagicBook 14 (8+256 GB version in Space Gray) with a 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal will be available for pre-order in the UK, France and Germany for EUR649.90 at hihonor.com.



As an added bonus, Microsoft 365 subscribers get exclusive access to 200+ new premium templates across Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. To supercharge creativity, Microsoft 365 also provides subscribers with exclusive access over 8,000 beautiful images and 175 looping videos, plus 300 new fonts and 2,800 new icons to create high-impact and visually appealing documents. Subscribers can unleash their creativity when working on university coursework, client presentations, or family projects, enjoying smooth and seamless performance thanks to the HONOR MagicBook 14's powerful core.



Meanwhile, to encourage student and young people to maintain creative and utilize their design skills, HONOR also launches the 'Looking to the Future' Microsoft 365 Challenge, offering the chance for HONOR fans to win a brand new HONOR MagicBook 14 and HONOR's cutting-edge range of all-scenario smart devices.



Stay Active and Healthy with HONOR's Powerful Wearables



To enjoy a balanced and healthy lifestyle, it's crucial to keep fit physically as well as stay motivated mentally. HONOR's latest line-up of powerful wearables is available now to help you track your health and fitness goals as well as keep an eye on your wellbeing, wherever you are.



100 Workout Modes to Discover on the HONOR MagicWatch 2



In addition to 15 pre-installed workout modes, HONOR is bolstering its fitness tracking capabilities by adding 85 new customized workout modes automatically detecting six different categories of sports - extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports([2]). Whether you are into mainstream sports or prefer something more adventurous, the upgraded HONOR MagicWatch 2 has got you covered, with comprehensive monitoring that can track 194 types of data to help boost your performance and motivate you to become a better version of yourself.



HONOR Magic Earbuds Awareness Mode: Be Aware of Everything around You



When it comes to workouts, HONOR's Magic Earbuds feature Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology with a dual-microphone setup to tune out distractions, helping you to get in the zone and stay focused during intense exercise sessions.



This noise cancellation is now fully adjustable, and you can choose to activate the all-new awareness mode([3]) to be more aware of your surroundings, without removing your earbuds. Combining superb sound quality, awesome noise cancellation and packed with solid battery life, HONOR Magic Earbuds are your perfect companion for almost every occasion.



HONOR CHOICE Series: True Wireless Earbuds with 24hrs Combined Audio Playback



In line with 1+8+N all-scenario strategy, HONOR has teamed up with selected well-known manufacturers to develop a range of affordable smart products to form the all-new HONOR CHOICE series. HONOR CHOICE series adheres HONOR's tech-chic and human-centric design philosophy and high quality standards. The first product from the portfolio launching in overseas markets is HONOR CHOICE True Wireless Earbuds, which feature 7mm composite diaphragm speaker to deliver decent sound quality and effectively reduce noise from your surroundings during calls or while listening to music. With up to 24 hours of superior battery life([4]), the earbuds can easily last for a day's worth of calls and music playback.



VIP Membership Upgrading and Financial Installment Are Now Available at hihonor.com



Starting from June 23, HONOR fans from participating markets including the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain can get amazing discounts from HONOR's cutting-edge range of smartphones, laptops and wearables at hihonor.com. On top of a full range of exciting deals, those who register and subscribe at hihonor.com* from June 18(th) to July 1(st) to become HONOR VIP members, will be able to unlock a range of exclusive benefits including:





-- Additional discouns of up to 30% for selected products

-- A free 1-month Huawei Music membership,15 GB 1-year Huawei Cloud

membership and 3 film vouchers for film renting at Huawei Video for all

HONOR smartphone users.

-- Free shipping coupon

-- Priority access to fans event and product testing

Starting from June 26(th), financial installment is available at hihonor.com in France and will be soon available in Germany, Spain, UK and Italy. Consumers in France can pay over four installments with 0% financing for selected products over EUR149 at hihonor.com.



For more information on HONOR VIP Day, visit HiHonor.com [https://www.hihonor.com/unitedkingdom/promo.html?utm_source=Daz&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=vip] to check out all the exclusive deals and benefits on offer.





[1] The VIP day promotion is

applicable to hihonor.com in UK,

France, Germany,Italy and Spain.





[2] The upgrade is available

through Huawei Health App to

version number 10.0.5.310 or

above. The additional 85 modes are

not supported on iOS smartphones.





[3] Connect the earbuds to Huawei

AI Life App and upgrade to

1.9.0.133 software version or

above. Awareness mode can be

activated under "Shortcuts." Long

press the earbuds to enable the

function.





[4] Up to 6hrs playback on one

single charge. Charging case

provides an additional 18 hours

playback. Total battery life

including case is up to 24hrs,

based on typical usage.





About HONOR



HONOR is a leading tech brand for global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by groundbreaking technology resulting from the company's unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.



