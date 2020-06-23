The World's 50 Best Bars Launches Global Fundraising Auction Featuring Bespoke Experiences With the World's Top Bartenders and Brands

LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's 50 Best Bars announces that its 'Bid for Recovery' Auction will debut on 3 July, offering bar, restaurant and travel enthusiasts the opportunity to bid for out-of-this-world experiences with top bartenders and chefs. More than 130 incredible lots have been donated by venues on recent World's 50 Best lists, plus brand partners, to create the world's biggest gastronomic auction.



Bidders will have the opportunity to select from an array of extraordinary experiences across the globe. Bars' highlights include:





-- Three nights' bar-hopping in New York with Dante, The World's Best Bar,

staying in a design hotel

-- Courtside seats at the Women's Final in the French Open 2021 tennis,

with two nights in Paris at George V hotel, with Perrier

-- One barrel of Michter's 10-Year Whiskey yielding 200 bottles, which has

never been put up for sale or auction

-- A Time Capsule cocktail to define your life from top bartender Ryan

Chetiyawardana

-- Three nights in a suite at Four Seasons Seoul and a bar shift at Charles

H, South Korea

-- Plus rare spirits, cocktail and cooking classes, wine region tours,

sailing trips, tastings and bespoke parties

The auction will be conducted online at 50BestForRecovery.com. Potential bidders can view the full selection of lots from 29 June, with the auction running from 3-12 July.



The funds raised will go towards providing financial relief for bars worldwide as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, in partnership with founding donor Perrier. Independent restaurants and bars across the world can apply for a direct grant in July. Additional donations will be made to non-profit-organisations including: Singapore Cocktail Bar Association; Lee Initiative's Restaurant Reboot Relief Program and Black Urban Growers (US); Nosso Prato (Brazil); Feed the Needy (India) and the worldwide Social Gastronomy Movement.



50 Best is committed to using its platform to help fight for equality in the hospitality sector. The Black community has been hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus; this fact will continue to help shape the distribution of funds in the 50 Best for Recovery campaign.



Details of the auction is available at 50 Best for Recovery [https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/recovery/], and via Instagram @50bestbars and Facebook @50BestBars.



