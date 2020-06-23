Mental Health Care Company COMPASS Pathways Strengthens Leadership Team With Appointment of Trevor Mill as Chief Development Officer

- Piers Morgan appointed earlier in the year as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Gilmour as Director of Preclinical Research



LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPASS Pathways, a mental health care company, announced today that it has made a number of new appointments to its leadership team. Trevor Mill joins the company as Chief Development Officer with responsibility for research and development, including COMPASS's clinical development of psilocybin therapy for treatment-resistant depression. Earlier in the year, Piers Morgan joined COMPASS as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Gilmour as Director of Preclinical Research.



Trevor Mill joins COMPASS from Biogen where he was Senior Vice President of Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences. He has extensive global experience in regulatory affairs and drug development, and has secured filings and approvals in major disease areas. Prior to Biogen, Trevor was Head of Regulatory Strategy (Pharmatherapeutics) at Pfizer.



Trevor Mill, Chief Development Officer at COMPASS Pathways, said, "We're all touched by challenges with mental health, whether it's personally or through a family member, friend or colleague. COMPASS's priority is to develop innovative therapies for people who aren't helped by existing treatments, and I'm excited to be part of the team working to make this a reality."



Earlier in the year, COMPASS appointed Piers Morgan as Chief Financial Officer and Gary Gilmour as Director of Preclinical Research. Prior to joining COMPASS, Piers Morgan held CFO and CEO roles at several biotech companies across Europe, including Verona Pharma plc, C4X Discovery Ltd, uniQure NV, BioAlliance Pharma and Arrow Therapeutics. Gary Gilmour has 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, leading drug discovery teams across a broad range of neuroscience indications. Prior to joining COMPASS, he worked as a Research Advisor in the Pain Discovery Group at Eli Lilly.



Ekaterina Malievskaia, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, "We're delighted to welcome Trevor, Piers and Gary to our team. They bring extensive expertise and, importantly, share our ambition to transform mental health care. Their experience will help us to progress our research and development at pace, so that we can bring evidence-based therapies safely to patients, particularly in areas of high unmet need."



COMPASS Pathways is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. www.compasspathways.com [https://compasspathways.com/]



