The European Press Prize: These are the Greatest Achievements in European Journalism of the Year

The European Press Prize announces 2019 winners and runner-ups at their award ceremony at Gazeta Wyborcza in Warsaw



AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 awards go to an open source investigation with a spy novel-like plot, a harrowing tale of family separation at the US border, a near academic analysis of transatlanticism in the Trump era, a graphic novel with never seen before imagery of the destroyed city of Palmyra and a network of journalists whose mission it is to continue and publish the work of colleagues facing threats, prison, or murder.



They were chosen by the panel of judges [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/people/panel-of-judges/], which consists of chairman Sir Harold Evans (Editor-at-Large Reuters), Sylvie Kauffmann (Editorial Director Le Monde), Jørgen Ejbøl (Vice Chairman Jyllands-Posten Foundation), Yevgenia Albats (Editor-in-chief The New Times) and Alexandra Föderl-Schmid (Correspondent Süddeutsche Zeitung).



The 5 winners:



Distinguished Reporting category: 'Fifty-Six Days of Separation' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/56-days/] by Katrin Kuntz, Marian Blasberg, Christoph Scheuermann (Der Spiegel, Germany).



- Runner-up: 'Viktor Orbán's reckless football obsession' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/viktor-orbans-reckless-football-obsession/] by Dan Nolan, David Goldblatt (The Guardian, UK).



Innovation category: 'Palmyra, the Other Side' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/palmyra/] by Guillermo Abril, Carlos Spottorno (El País Semanal - Spain, Süddeutsche Zeitung Magazin - Germany).



- Runner-up: 'Elections clouds cleared' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/clouds-june-24-diffused-party-candidate-say/] by Efe Kerem Sözeri (P24, Turkey).



Investigative Reporting category: 'Unmasking the Salisbury Poisoning Suspects: A Four-Part Investigation' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/unmasking-salisbury-poisoning-suspects-four-part-investigation/] by Christo Grozev, Roman Dobrokhotov, Daniel Romein (Bellingcat, UK).



- Runner-up: 'Money laundering at Danske Bank' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/money-laundering-danske-bank/] by Eva Jung, Simon Bendtsen, Michael Lund (Berlingske, Denmark, and many since then).



Opinion category: 'The end of Atlanticism: has Trump killed the ideology that won the cold war?' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/end-atlanticism-trump-killed-ideology-won-cold-war/] by Madeleine Schwartz (The Guardian, UK)



- Runner-up: 'Let's continue talking about murder, not Fico's media tyranny' [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/article/lets-continue-talking-murder-not-ficos-media-tyranny/] by Beata Balogova (SME, Slovakia).



Special Award: Forbidden Stories [https://forbiddenstories.org/case/the-daphne-project/], by the organisation behind 'Forbidden Stories' + partners.



The Award Ceremony took place at Gazeta Wyborcza [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/award-ceremony-2019-held-gazeta-wyborcza-warsaw/] in celebration of their 30-year anniversary.



About the European Press Prize The European Press Prize [http://europeanpressprize.com/] celebrates the highest achievements in European journalism. The prize is awarded in 5 categories [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/awards/categories/], each worth EUR10.000.



The prize is made possible by a number of media foundations [https://www.europeanpressprize.com/foundation/founding-partners/]: The Guardian Foundation, Thomson Reuters Foundation, The Politiken Foundation, Foundation Veronica, The Jyllands-Posten Foundation, Democracy and Media Foundation and The Irish Times Trust Limited. The prize also partners with MDIF, Agora Foundation, ANP and De Balie.



