C-V2X Contributes to Safer Roads for Everyone

5GAA live demo event in Berlin
BERLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility technology, which we have been developing over the years, is now a reality. 'Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything' (C-V2X) allows vehicles to both communicate with the cloud and also directly with each other and their surroundings. Thanks to 4G LTE cellular technology, as well as the emerging 5G generation of high speed and low latency communications, traffic will be optimized, and emissions will be reduced. Emergency services will navigate smoothly and road safety for everyone, including vulnerable road users, will dramatically enhance.
At a live demo event in Berlin, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented a deep-dive into a smarter and safer mobility, giving a sneak peek of the technologies ready to be deployed. Prominent 5GAA members including BMW Group, Daimler, Deutsche Telekom, Fraunhofer Institutes FOKUS and ESK, Ford, Huawei, Jaguar Land Rover, Nokia, Qualcomm and Vodafone, demonstrated C-V2X Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) applications.
"Connected mobility standards are no longer a vision for the future," says Maxime Flament, Chief Technology Officer at 5GAA. "The solutions on show are ready to be deployed today and have huge industry momentum based on the forthcoming 5G capabilities. C-V2X technology is a key foundation for a safe and sound driving environment for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, cars and commercial heavy trucks. Global field testing is already in its very final stages and the first solutions are now commercially available from multiple suppliers."
Using both direct short-range communications and mobile networks offers complementary capabilities as showcased in the demos, which involve tele-operated driving and the provision of emergency traffic information between vehicles using multi-access edge computing (MEC) functionality. All the demos use technology that is ready to be deployed.
A short summary on the 5GAA C-V2X use cases, showcased today at Berlin:
1. A. Traffic Management Solutions: Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT) and
Red-Light Violation Warning (RLVW) to VehicleWaiting at the red light is
not only time consuming, but idling, braking and accelerating release
more pollutants. The communication between the traffic signal and vehicle
is important to improve traffic flow, thus increasing road safety by
preventing accidents. During the demo drive, a BMW Group vehicle equipped
with a Qualcomm onboard unit running the Savari ITS software stack and
the V2X use cases, communicates with a SWARCO traffic signal, showing
C-V2X readiness across multiple vendors.The use case enables the driver
to monitor the upcoming traffic light. The center display of the vehicle
shows the current signal phase and how long it will remain. In the Red
Light Violation Warning (RLVW) use case, the application in the vehicle
uses its speed and acceleration profile, along with the signal timing and
geometry information from the traffic signal. If the driver is likely to
run a red light he/she receives a warning in the vehicle.B. Traffic
Management Solutions: Emergency Electronic Brake light (EEBL)/ Roadworks
warning (RWW)C-V2X provides the driver with information so that he or she
can adapt to the upcoming traffic situation in advance. Fraunhofer FOKUS,
supported by Daimler, demonstrate an Emergency Electronic Brake Light
Warning: Two vehicles equipped with Huawei onboard units are
accelerating, and the car ahead brakes hard. The second car instantly
receives a warning, demonstrating the advantage of the low-latency C-V2X
communication. Furthermore, a Huawei roadside unit communicates ongoing
roadwork via C-V2X to the vehicle. Visitors experience both use cases in
the car viewing the warnings on the central display.
2. Real Time Emergency Alerts: Vehicle-to-Network and Network-to-Vehicle
services Vodafone Germany and Ford show connected vehicle technology
(V2X) that could alert drivers to an accident ahead, moments after it has
happened (via eCall Plus). Furthermore, the system provides early warning
that emergency vehicles are approaching - and which side of the road
other vehicles should move towards to avoid being an obstruction. Experts
believe that survival rates for road accident victims can be improved by
as much as 40% if they receive treatment just four minutes more quickly.
3. Live data capture and transmission: Expanded network/Vehicle-to-Network
capacities via MEC An ultra-fast, reliable and precise dissemination of
safety-relevant information can save lives. Continental, Deutsche
Telekom, Fraunhofer ESK and Nokia demonstrate how information is
delivered to vehicles almost real-time via a mobile network, utilizing
Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology. All data is processed at
the edge of the mobile network to reduce transmission time (latency). As
a result, event-related data such as emergency warnings as well as
high-definition map data are transmitted in milliseconds, improving
driving safety on the path to fully automated driving.
4. Combined Network and Direct solution enables the pinnacle of C-V2X
technology Vodafone Group, Huawei and Jaguar Land Rover demonstrate
safety critical use cases by combining different communication modes
(short direct via PC5 and longer-range network-based via Uu). The
provision of a two-stage warning enables vehicles to be made aware of
other vehicles approaching the same junction much earlier and allowing
action to taken sooner to avoid a crash. Also, the number of road
accidents because of unsafe lane changes and blind spots are significant.
Using C-V2X technology helps automotive OEMs keeping the cost of
implementing such warnings down by not having to install additional
'one-off' radio access systems for such warnings. The demos showcased the
value and readiness of C-V2X and its ability to seamlessly combine both
long range and short-range direct and longer-range network communication
links. Specifically, it was shown that at a T-junction - a key site for
accidents - connected cars benefit from longer range cellular network
communication to deliver safety-related information beyond what alone can
be delivered from short-range technology.
5. Remote-operated driving Remote-Operated Driving (ROD) smooths the path
to automated vehicles, anticipating situations in which remote human
operator can intervene with the driving of the vehicle. ROD is enabled by
low latency communication equipment e.g. by Huawei to deliver
instructions or inputs to the vehicle to help it navigate challenging
scenarios. Fraunhofer Institute FOKUS, supported by Daimler, showcase the
reliability ROD enables already today.
About 5GAA
The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation with 115 members working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services. The organisation is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility for advanced driving and automated vehicle solutions.
For more information, visit 5GAA's website [http://5gaa.org/], LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/https:/www.linkedin.com/company/5gaa/] and Twitter [https://twitter.com/5gaa_official] pages.
Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com [http://www.apimages.com/])
Contact
Lisa Boch-Andersen
Senior Director, Strategic Communications & Marketing
Tel: +32 (0)475450972
Mail: lisa.boch-andersen@5gaa.org [mailto:lisa.boch-andersen@5gaa.org]
Web: www.5gaa.org [http://www.5gaa.org/]
Laura Ruiz-Trullols
Communications & Marketing
Tel: +32 (0)483721977
Mail: laura.ruiz@5gaa.org [mailto:laura.ruiz@5gaa.org]
Web: www.5gaa.org [http://www.5gaa.org/]