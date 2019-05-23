C-V2X Contributes to Safer Roads for Everyone

5GAA live demo event in Berlin



BERLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart mobility technology, which we have been developing over the years, is now a reality. 'Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything' (C-V2X) allows vehicles to both communicate with the cloud and also directly with each other and their surroundings. Thanks to 4G LTE cellular technology, as well as the emerging 5G generation of high speed and low latency communications, traffic will be optimized, and emissions will be reduced. Emergency services will navigate smoothly and road safety for everyone, including vulnerable road users, will dramatically enhance.



At a live demo event in Berlin, the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) presented a deep-dive into a smarter and safer mobility, giving a sneak peek of the technologies ready to be deployed. Prominent 5GAA members including BMW Group, Daimler, Deutsche Telekom, Fraunhofer Institutes FOKUS and ESK, Ford, Huawei, Jaguar Land Rover, Nokia, Qualcomm and Vodafone, demonstrated C-V2X Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) applications.



"Connected mobility standards are no longer a vision for the future," says Maxime Flament, Chief Technology Officer at 5GAA. "The solutions on show are ready to be deployed today and have huge industry momentum based on the forthcoming 5G capabilities. C-V2X technology is a key foundation for a safe and sound driving environment for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, cars and commercial heavy trucks. Global field testing is already in its very final stages and the first solutions are now commercially available from multiple suppliers."



Using both direct short-range communications and mobile networks offers complementary capabilities as showcased in the demos, which involve tele-operated driving and the provision of emergency traffic information between vehicles using multi-access edge computing (MEC) functionality. All the demos use technology that is ready to be deployed.



A short summary on the 5GAA C-V2X use cases, showcased today at Berlin:





1. A. Traffic Management Solutions: Signal Phase and Timing (SPaT) and

Red-Light Violation Warning (RLVW) to VehicleWaiting at the red light is

not only time consuming, but idling, braking and accelerating release

more pollutants. The communication between the traffic signal and vehicle

is important to improve traffic flow, thus increasing road safety by

preventing accidents. During the demo drive, a BMW Group vehicle equipped

with a Qualcomm onboard unit running the Savari ITS software stack and

the V2X use cases, communicates with a SWARCO traffic signal, showing

C-V2X readiness across multiple vendors.The use case enables the driver

to monitor the upcoming traffic light. The center display of the vehicle

shows the current signal phase and how long it will remain. In the Red

Light Violation Warning (RLVW) use case, the application in the vehicle

uses its speed and acceleration profile, along with the signal timing and

geometry information from the traffic signal. If the driver is likely to

run a red light he/she receives a warning in the vehicle.B. Traffic

Management Solutions: Emergency Electronic Brake light (EEBL)/ Roadworks

warning (RWW)C-V2X provides the driver with information so that he or she

can adapt to the upcoming traffic situation in advance. Fraunhofer FOKUS,

supported by Daimler, demonstrate an Emergency Electronic Brake Light

Warning: Two vehicles equipped with Huawei onboard units are

accelerating, and the car ahead brakes hard. The second car instantly

receives a warning, demonstrating the advantage of the low-latency C-V2X

communication. Furthermore, a Huawei roadside unit communicates ongoing

roadwork via C-V2X to the vehicle. Visitors experience both use cases in

the car viewing the warnings on the central display.

2. Real Time Emergency Alerts: Vehicle-to-Network and Network-to-Vehicle

services Vodafone Germany and Ford show connected vehicle technology

(V2X) that could alert drivers to an accident ahead, moments after it has

happened (via eCall Plus). Furthermore, the system provides early warning

that emergency vehicles are approaching - and which side of the road

other vehicles should move towards to avoid being an obstruction. Experts

believe that survival rates for road accident victims can be improved by

as much as 40% if they receive treatment just four minutes more quickly.

3. Live data capture and transmission: Expanded network/Vehicle-to-Network

capacities via MEC An ultra-fast, reliable and precise dissemination of

safety-relevant information can save lives. Continental, Deutsche

Telekom, Fraunhofer ESK and Nokia demonstrate how information is

delivered to vehicles almost real-time via a mobile network, utilizing

Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) technology. All data is processed at

the edge of the mobile network to reduce transmission time (latency). As

a result, event-related data such as emergency warnings as well as

high-definition map data are transmitted in milliseconds, improving

driving safety on the path to fully automated driving.

4. Combined Network and Direct solution enables the pinnacle of C-V2X

technology Vodafone Group, Huawei and Jaguar Land Rover demonstrate

safety critical use cases by combining different communication modes

(short direct via PC5 and longer-range network-based via Uu). The

provision of a two-stage warning enables vehicles to be made aware of

other vehicles approaching the same junction much earlier and allowing

action to taken sooner to avoid a crash. Also, the number of road

accidents because of unsafe lane changes and blind spots are significant.

Using C-V2X technology helps automotive OEMs keeping the cost of

implementing such warnings down by not having to install additional

'one-off' radio access systems for such warnings. The demos showcased the

value and readiness of C-V2X and its ability to seamlessly combine both

long range and short-range direct and longer-range network communication

links. Specifically, it was shown that at a T-junction - a key site for

accidents - connected cars benefit from longer range cellular network

communication to deliver safety-related information beyond what alone can

be delivered from short-range technology.

5. Remote-operated driving Remote-Operated Driving (ROD) smooths the path

to automated vehicles, anticipating situations in which remote human

operator can intervene with the driving of the vehicle. ROD is enabled by

low latency communication equipment e.g. by Huawei to deliver

instructions or inputs to the vehicle to help it navigate challenging

scenarios. Fraunhofer Institute FOKUS, supported by Daimler, showcase the

reliability ROD enables already today.

About 5GAA



The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) is a global, cross-industry organisation with 115 members working together to develop end-to-end solutions for future mobility and transportation services. The organisation is committed to helping define and develop the next generation of connected mobility for advanced driving and automated vehicle solutions.



