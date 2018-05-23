Portugal Joins France and Spain in Pokerstars Shared Player Pool

ONCHAN, Isle of Man, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



EUR5 million guaranteed Trio Series celebrates new union



Poker players in Portugal can now compete against French and Spanish players at the online tables at PokerStars, the first online operator to offer a shared player pool between the three countries. With even more players will come even bigger prizes, richer Stars Rewards, a wider selection of games and a new tournament series to celebrate the union [https://www.pokerstarsblog.com/en/blog/2018/good-news-for-southern-europe-173242.shtml ].



From June 3 -13 , PokerStars will host the EUR5 million guaranteed online Trio Series, which will feature 78 events including the EUR250 Main Event with a EUR500,000 guarantee. There will be a host of promotions including Main Event depositor freerolls, Second Chance freerolls, daily freerolls giving away EUR3 and EUR10 satellite and Series tickets, as well as EUR2.50 Spin & Go's in France. Buy-ins for the Series start from as little as EUR1. Portuguese players will also be able to enjoy a revamped daily and Sunday tournament schedule [https://www.pokerstars.pt ].



"We have worked hard to become the first operator to bring the benefits of shared liquidity to Portugal. Our players will see a huge increase in the variety and scale of our tournaments and promotions and will enjoy more excitement, more competition and more fun!" said Guy Templer, Chief Operating Officer of The Stars Group. "This dramatically strengthens our offering and demonstrates our commitment to the Portuguese market. We look forward to working with the Portuguese regulator to further improve the poker product offering for Portuguese players, and additionally hope that Italy will soon progress so that their players can also enjoy the significantly better experience that shared liquidity brings."



The Trio Series follows on from France and Spain's very own Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) [https://psta.rs/2Fxoa2q ], which surpassed its record breaking EUR10 million guarantee to reach EUR11,768,035, and the successful FRESH (France Espania Hold'em) Series for French and Spanish players. FRESH saw more than 30,000 unique entries across 50 scheduled events, creating a total prize pool of EUR6,149,751, exceeding the EUR5 million prize pool guarantee.



In January 2018, PokerStars was the first poker operator to enable players from France and Spain to play together online. [https://www.pokerstars.com/en/blog/inside-pokerstars/2018/france-spain-new-pricing-new-possibilities-170131.shtml ]



