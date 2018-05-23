The Stars Group Adds Portugal to Pokerstars Southern Europe Shared Player Pool

TORONTO, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



The Stars Group Inc. today announced that PokerStars players in Portugal have joined the existing PokerStars shared player pool between France and Spain. PokerStars, The Stars Group's flagship brand, is the first online operator to offer such a shared player pool among the three previously ring-fenced markets, allowing players on the French-, Portuguese- and Spanish-licensed offerings to face each other across real money poker tables.



PokerStars.pt joined the shared player pool following a July 2017 agreement among regulators in Portugal, France, Spain and Italy to form an online poker compact in those countries.



Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group, said: "Adding Portugal to France and Spain will expand the pool of players in Southern Europe. This is great news for players, who will benefit from larger player pools with bigger prizes, better promotions and a wider selection of games, which we hope will continue to deliver positive results in those markets."



The January launch of shared liquidity in France and Spain has already had a positive impact for PokerStars and its players. Italian regulators have yet to confirm details of the country's involvement, but are expected to join the other countries next year.



To celebrate the launch of shared liquidity in Portugal, PokerStars will host a EUR5 million guaranteed prize pool online poker series, known as the Trio Series, with a EUR500,000 guaranteed Main Event. PokerStars currently anticipates launching the Trio Series in June 2018.



The Trio Series follows the successful France and Spain edition of the Spring Championship of Online Poker (SCOOP) in April, which surpassed its EUR10 million advertised guarantee to reach EUR11.7 million, attracting 37,000 unique entries across more than 100 scheduled events. The FRESH (France Espania Hold'em) Series, which took place from January 28 through February 11, was the first joint series between French and Spanish players and attracted more than 30,000 unique entries across 50 scheduled events and generated a total prize pool of more than EUR6 million.



The Stars Group is a leading provider of technology-based product offerings in the global gaming and interactive entertainment industries. The Stars Group directly or indirectly, including through its Stars Interactive Group division, owns gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, such as PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, and the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands.



This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can, but may not always, be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "would", "should", "believe", and similar references to future periods or the negatives of these words and expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Please refer to The Stars Group's most recent annual information form and annual and interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for more information about the factors, assumptions and risks that may apply to The Star's Group's forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and The Stars Group undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



