Cogent: Statement from Louis Bacon on NYT Story

zondag 23 februari 2020 21:32 Economie
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through Cogent, Louis Bacon released the following statement regarding the February 22, 2020, New York Times story headlined, "How a Neighbors' Feud in Paradise Launched an International Rape Case," [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2727972-1&h=972374446&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%253A%252F%252Fwww.nytimes.com%252F2020%252F02%252F22%252Fworld%252Famericas%252Fpeter-nygard-louis-bacon.html%253FsearchResultPosition%253D3%26data%3D02%257C01%257C%257Ce9237b4ec9e5459d331a08d7b80dbb10%257C9a29ee4862a543c08458e35563669c37%257C1%257C0%257C637180241469332135%26sdata%3D3hRdcbdwb%252FEaCBDiOeNn7NN2I4Ls6JEmY4SgL4Mju%252FQ%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=%22How+a+Neighbors%27+Feud+in+Paradise+Launched+an+International+Rape+Case%2C%22] about Canadian clothing manufacturer Peter Nygard and his alleged mistreatment of young women.

"I admire the brave women who had the courage to share their stories with The New York Times. I was not looking for this fight, but once I heard repeated, credible reports from disgusted whistleblowers that Mr. Nygard was abusing young, vulnerable women, I could not ignore this disturbing information. I sought to help and empower the alleged victims by connecting them with appropriate law enforcement authorities. That is where this matter belongs."

PR Newswire

