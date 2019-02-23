Taiwan International Festival of Arts -An Art Carnival for everybody！

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten years ago, the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH) had its inaugural launch of the Taiwan International Festival of Arts (TIFA) in an effort to introduce Taiwanese audience global trends through performing arts as well as to showcase the local creative energy on an international stage. It is not only the direction toward which the NTCH is marching but also the goal it continues striving for. Inheriting such a strong driving force, we hope to take it up a notch! With leading tastes and artistic foresights, we aim to build TIFA as one of the most important and the brightest annual arts festivals, and making it the most anticipated arts event in early spring!



The year of 2019 marks the 11th year of TIFA. In celebration of such a new starting point, we re-define "TIFA" as an art festival full of "Talent" and "Inspiration" to be shared by all. By showcasing rich and exquisite art creations, it leads the audiences to see the global arts with "Foresight" and brings "Amazing" experiences to each of the participants! Eventually, TIFA, as an art festival, will successfully transform itself from a window of displaying art visions to a platform for the exchanges between artists and audiences.



As the most jubilant and joyful festival in the beginning of every year, TIFA is not only a feast for art enthusiasts but also an arts festival that offers enjoyment for everyone. From 19 brilliant programs brought forth by domestic and international performing arts groups to a series of diversified and rich peripheral activities, we hope to share with more people the values of the art festival and to link together all of those from different backgrounds and different fields, as well as different ages and ethnic groups but share a collective imagination. Every person will find a reason to walk into NTCH and be deeply impressed and moved by the experience.



Now, the 2019 TIFA is ready and waiting for your participation!



2019TIFA Website：http://tifa.npac-ntch.org [http://tifa.npac-ntch.org/]



