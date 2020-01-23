Swisscom Joins FreeMove

FreeMove has signed a partnership agreement with Swisscom



AMSTERDAM, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FreeMove, the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and Telia Company has signed a partnership agreement with Swisscom. The move further strengthens FreeMove's offering to the multinational market and reinforces its position as the alliance of tier one operators in Europe.



The partnership allows Swisscom to offer its Swiss multinational customers access to one of the leading mobile networks and services in Europe and globally, while keeping a close relationship with their primary and trusted telco partner. Swisscom's customers can now also benefit from FreeMove's central services, including its detailed Central Report and Central Ordering tools, as well as extensive Global Business Support. In the course of 2020, Swisscom will become FreeMove's preferred partner for international customers with need for state-of-the-art mobile telecommunication services in the Swiss market.



"We are very excited to welcome Swisscom to the FreeMove family. This step allows us to strengthen our position in Europe as lead organization of tier one networks and reinforces one of our strategic pillars, which is to deliver high-quality international mobile services to multinational customers," says Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove.



"As number one in Switzerland we are delighted to join forces with FreeMove, a top international mobile service provider in Europe, and will continue to offer our customers excellent local and global services," says Urs Lehner, Head of Swisscom Business Customers.



About FreeMove:



Established in 2003, FreeMove is the mobile telecommunications alliance between Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and Telia Company. FreeMove's mission is to deliver high-quality international mobile enterprise services to multinational customers by synchronising the know-how and capabilities of its members. It offers best-in-class connectivity across 90% of its footprint via its members' award-winning networks, as well as streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value added services in over 80 countries.



About Swisscom:



Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. To the end of the 3rd Quarter 2019 19,500 employees generated sales of CHF 8,456 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.



