Pioneer Launches Brand New USB Type-C Series Products

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of experience in the optical disc, computer equipment, auto and industrial markets, Pioneer has recently made the leap into the consumer electronics market and launched its all-new USB Type-C Series which include a docking station, multiport adapter, and external Portable SSD and more.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623227/Pioneer_Press_image.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623227/Pioneer_Press_image.jpg]



Versatile Docking Station helps build a super powerful personal workstation



The docking station features a simple design, intuitive use, and perfect compatibility with MacBooks and Thunderbolt(TM) computers. Only the USB-C terminal is required to connect all devices to significantly improve work efficiency. It supports Windows dual-screen output, having the complete expanding capability for the A/V output. It is flexible, easy to use and charges your device to greatly enhance your work efficiency.



The Multiport Adapter -- a personal secretary to the business persons



It is compatible with MacBooks and a variety of notebooks with a Type-C port; supports the output of 4K videos using HDMI for larger and clearer images. It can be used to charge your device, read a SD card, support several USB expanders at the same time. The casing is made of composite material with a delicate black design and its compact size allows you to take it anywhere.



The External Portable SSD -- a storage gadget that tucks right into you pocket



It has a USB-C Gen2 high-speed interface with a transmission speed of up to 480MB/s. It is robust and vibration-resistant, supports the Mac and Windows OS, and enables smooth file transfer. It is the ultimate slim and compact device, allowing you to easily take it anywhere. The unique appearance and design together with the composite material gives it the perfect look and feel.



The new USB Type-C products are available today on Amazon and Newegg in USA, and will launch in Amazon UK and Germany soon.



For more information: www.pioneer-iot.com [http://www.pioneer-iot.com/].



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623227/Pioneer_Press_image.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/623227/Pioneer_Press_image.jpg]



CONTACT: Katie Lai, +886-2-2657-3588x626, katie_lai@pioneer-twn.com.tw



Web site: http://www.pioneer-iot.com/



