SBLC/ Trade Finance Specialist Distances Itself from Imposter (Isaac Asare Nkansah)

dinsdag 23 januari 2018 00:37 Economie
EDINBURGH, Scotland, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

We have received many independent complaints from prospective clients who all claim to have been approached by someone called Mr. Isaac Asare Nkansah (see photograph above) born on 10th March 1979 from Ghana.  He purports to be an appointed representative of Bachmann & Welser Capital and defrauds clients with the promise to arrange Banking Instruments for them.  

We would like to caution the general public that Bachmann & Welser Capital Ltd is in no way associated with him.

We have not appointed him and want to caution anyone who is approached by him as to immediately report to the nearest law enforcement agency.

About Bachmann & Welser Capital

Bachmann & Welser Capital Ltd is a United Kingdom based Standby Letter of Credit and Trade Finance Specialist. Highly experienced former City of London Financiers and Investment Bankers founded the company. Through its worldwide partnerships, the company is able to provide unique financial solutions for its clients.



For More Information: Please visit http://www.bachmannwelser.com. Alternatively,
you can call on +44(0)131-357-0361
For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Atkins
Media Relations Officer
Sarah.Atkins@bachmannwelser.com


 



PR Newswire

