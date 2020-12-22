Zôdio improves customer service and adapt stores to new retail reality with Openbravo

LILLE, France, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zôdio, a brand serving people who are passionate about cooking and decorating, has successfully rolled out the Openbravo POS solution to all its stores in France, enabling it to offer new omnichannel capabilities and more efficient customer service. After a successful three-month pilot, Zôdio completed the rollout of Openbravo POS to its 20 stores and 220 POS terminals.



Zôdio turned to Openbravo when it needed a new POS solution that complied with the French anti-fraud law. In addition, Zôdio was looking for an omnichannel platform to improve its customer service. The Openbravo POS solution was already certified to comply with the legislation and, thanks to its comprehensive omnichannel capabilities, it has proven to be a perfect fit.



Zôdio today has a feature-rich mobile POS solution that supports an extensive range of customizable products, utensils, equipment and consumables, along with services to personalize and live a unique experience. Using the Openbravo solution, Zôdio store associates now have full stock visibility at the point of sale and can offer customers services like Click and Collect, and options like home delivery, which can be arranged in the store. In addition, the solution offers tight integration with other Zôdio systems.



In the store, the checkout experience has been significantly improved. Store associates can use mobile terminals anywhere in the store as "queue busters" to reduce checkout lines. Also, mobile terminals can be used in the cooking and creative workshops that Zôdio runs in its stores to avoid customers having to go to checkout lines to pay for articles after the workshop.



The Openbravo POS supports digital receipts and new low-touch scenarios such as curbside pickup and it can be also easily and quickly configured to act as a self-checkout solution, a mode that has been trialed in one store and may be expanded to other stores.



"We were particularly impressed with the functional capabilities of the Openbravo POS solution as they have allowed us to improve the service levels we offer to Zôdio customers," says Arnaud Tételin CIO of Zôdio. "In addition, Openbravo has worked tirelessly to meet the tight deadlines we set to roll out these new capabilities to all our stores."



"As Zôdio clearly demonstrates, the physical store continues to play a key role in specialty retail areas, both as a venue to experience products as an omnichannel fulfilment hub," says Bruno Menteaux, General Manager of Openbravo France and Northern Europe. "We at Openbravo share this vision. Zôdio challenged us with ambitious goals in terms of digital and omnichannel capabilities, but also in terms of timing. Thanks to Zôdio and Openbravo working hand in hand as a strong team and thanks also to Openbravo's software and cloud capabilities, we achieved our goal."



About Zôdio



Zôdio has 20 stores in France and employs more than 1,100 people. It stocks more than 30,000 products to fit out, accessorize and decorate the home and its team of category managers travel the world to find inspiration and offer the latest trends. Zôdio is part of Adeo, the leading DIY retail group in France and the third largest in the international DIY market with a presence in 15 countries, more than 114,000 staff and a turnover in 2018 of more than EUR23bn.



Visit www.adeo.com/en/zodio/ [http://www.adeo.com/en/zodio/].



About Openbravo



Openbravo offers the cloud-based omnichannel software platform of choice by retail and restaurant chains seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and omnichannel strategy. Its flexible technology allows retailers to achieve greater agility and innovation, with lower IT costs, for more differentiated and personalized customer experiences across all channels. International brands such as BUT, Caroll, Decathlon, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG and Toys "R" Us Iberia prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals using its solutions.



Visit www.openbravo.com [http://www.openbravo.com/].



Contact: Xavier Places, Marketing Director, +34 607 676 568, xavier.places@openbravo.com [mailto:xavier.places@openbravo.com]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390480/Zodio_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1390480/Zodio_Logo.jpg]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703504/Openbravo_Logo.jpg]



Web site: http://www.openbravo.com/



