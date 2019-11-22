Top Global Sales Training Companies, Richardson and Sales Performance International, Join Forces

PHILADELPHIA and BRUSSELS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kartesia is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Richardson, a global sales training leader headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, which will merge with Kartesia's existing portfolio company, Sales Performance International (SPI).



According to Laurent Bouvier, Managing Partner, Kartesia, "The numerous complementary assets between these two industry leaders is compelling and will provide an unrivaled suite of capabilities and global coverage to empower enterprise sales organizations. The combination of SPI and Richardson creates a comprehensive portfolio of classroom and digital learning, technology enablement, and industry expertise to drive improved sales performance and increased growth for global companies."



John Elsey, CEO of Richardson, and Jürgen Heyman, CEO of SPI, said, "The sales training industry now has a strategic market leader that can provide scalable, end-to-end learning and enablement solutions that drive measurable sales results. The combination of our two companies provides our customers with globally proven sales methodologies, cutting-edge digital learning technology, CRM-based sales execution tools, and, most importantly, a way to objectively measure ROI. We are delighted to join forces to drive long-term, measurable sales results for our customers around the world."



Founded in 1978, Richardson is widely recognized for its excellence in driving superior sales skill improvement with its Consultative Selling approach and Connected Selling Curriculum(TM). The curriculum is delivered via a best-in-class, blended learning approach with Richardson Accelerate(TM), the company's digital learning platform. The platform combines an active learning methodology with an exceptional user experience to drive engagement and adoption of new skills.



Founded in 1988, Sales Performance International is the proprietary owner of the Solution Selling® sales process and methodology. Solution Selling® and its related methodologies deliver a step-by-step approach that teaches sales professionals not only what to do, but how to change the way they sell and apply new behaviors that align with the buyer journey. SPI augments learning and digital reinforcement with CRM-embedded enablement tools that ensure effective execution and measurement of outcomes.



To learn more, please contact Andrea Grodnitzky at andrea.grodnitzky@richardson.com [mailto:andrea.grodnitzky@richardson.com].



About Kartesia



Kartesia is an independent and privately owned provider of capital solutions focused on small and middle-market companies across industries. Over the past ten years, the team has invested over $2.4bn in over 100 companies. Kartesia has offices in London, Brussels, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, and Paris.



For more information, visit www.kartesia.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2650994-1&h=3419831739&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.kartesia.com%26data%3D02%257C01%257Candrea.grodnitzky%2540richardson.com%257C4a3310d4f19941a7712708d76790fad5%257Cf3810c7d36ad431399e5762fbde824df%257C1%257C0%257C637091744698010396%26sdata%3Dc80%252BpqgzrADdbTJPbjOL8%252FXb96RjyUTvAf1jcH%252BTW1Y%253D%26reserved%3D0&a=www.kartesia.com]



Web site: http://www.richardson.com/



