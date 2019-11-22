QQ Music and WeSing unveil their AI Application Experiences at ISMIR Conference

MIREX Grand Challenge world champion QQ Music shared on the Emerging Role of AI in the Music Industry at ISMIR conference



DELFT, Netherlands, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, QQ Music and WeSing, the leading online music entertainment platforms in China, were invited to the annual International Society for Music Information Retrieval ("ISMIR") conference in Delft, Netherlands, alongside Spotify, Gracenote and Deezer to demonstrate their world-leading technologies and industry insights. Dr. Simon Lui, Director of Audio Research and Development Center, QQ Music BU from Tencent Music Entertainment Group , gave a speech on "The Emerging Role of AI in the Music Industry" sharing insights into AI technology and data-driven research on QQ Music and WeSing.



QQ Music is a leading online music service with nationwide popularity that offers a comprehensive music library and a broad range of music-related video content. WeSing is a karaoke social community with overwhelming popularity in both China and Southeast Asia. With over 30 million tracks licensed from domestic and international music labels in the central music library, the two platforms have developed an effective digital solution to analyze and distribute the musical data and content.



Dr. Lui introduced that, "Different from the generic methods used by most online music platforms to conduct song-recommendation, QQ Music and WeSing leverage big data and AI deep learning to spot quality songs from the massive music library. With further distribution to users, AI technology enables good long-tail music and potential music talents to receive more exposure."



As the world's leading research forum on musical technologies, the annual ISMIR Conference brings together top music technical experts from all over the world. The content being shared represents the technological trends of the music industry in the upcoming years. At the forum, Dr. Lui further demonstrated QQ Music and WeSing's experiences of exploration in the AI area.



The adaption of AI and the reformation of the traditional song-recommendation model have resulted in QQ Music and WeSing's strong ability to select top quality content from the massive database and precisely distribute it to users. With the world's leading Music Quality Analysis and AI Tagging technologies, combining with editors' selection, QQ Music enables in-library long-tail songs and new quality uploads to be discovered by users and further achieves an increase in play-count by 108% of the original, as well as a 25% increase in play-time. Meanwhile, WeSing spots potential talents through AI deep learning to help them receive extra publicity and exposure. By improving the process of discovering and distributing quality content, AI boosts the platform's efficiency by 10,000 times compared to manual operation.



As part of the 20(th) ISMIR conference, at the Music Information Retrieval Evaluation eXchange ("MIREX 2019") Grand Challenge, QQ Music won the world championship in the category of Audio Fingerprinting with its music recognition by identifying a song every 3 seconds on average, while winning another world championship in the category of Audio Melody Extraction, breaking the stats record in the MIREX Grand Challenge history. Because of its authority both in the academic and business realms, the MIREX Grand Challenge is one of the core competitions music magnates refer to as recruitment criteria.



Music recognition has a wide range of applications, especially when users want to identify the background music while watching TV shows as well as short videos. QQ Music's team of scientists at the Audio Research and Development Center continually study consumers' usage scenarios to improve the speed and precision of identification. Winning the world championships with its music recognition and audio fingerprinting technology testifies for QQ Music's world-leading innovative strengths.



According to Tencent Music Entertainment Group Vice President Dennis Hau, "AI is making a difference in everyone's life rapidly. Based on a report published by Deloitte in 2019, the size of the global AI market would exceed 6,000 billion dollars in 2025. With the rise of 5G and IoT, QQ Music and WeSing will continue to build the 'from-listening-to-singing' music entertainment social ecosystem, providing infinite musical possibilities created by technology to our users."



