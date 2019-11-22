Eastern Europe's Biggest NTOPCon Bifacial Solar Plant Joins the National Grid

The 5.6MW Starosynyavs'kyi plant, powered entirely by Jolywood NTOPCon bifacial modules, has been connected to the Ukraine's national grid in October this year



KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jolywood, world leading NTOPCon cells and modules manufacturer, announced that the biggest NTOPCon bifacial photovoltaic plant in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Ukraine has been connected to the national grid in October 2019. The Starosynyavs'kyi 5.6MW plant is the first NTOPCon bifacial solar plant in the country supplied with Jolywood D72N solar modules, and is the biggest of its kind in Eastern Europe. In the mean time, a 4MW NTOPCon bifacial solar plant by Jolywood in Chernobyl also entered operations in October.



With the module designed for a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE), the 4MW NTOPCon bifacial solar plant in Chernobyl supplied by Jolywood has won an award for "Best Innovative Project in Ukraine" at SEF 2019. Jolywood shared the Company's experience in developing and making photovoltaic modules - the core components of power stations - and how those modules can increase efficiency, extend the lifetime of the station.



High bifaciality is one of key features of Jolywood products. The bifaciality of Jolywood products is up to 85%, which is 20-25% higher than what is currently available on the market. The 5.6MW Starosynyavs'kyi NTOPCon bifacial solar plant is designed to boost reflection rate on light-colored soil in response to the locations unique geographical features. These features ensures the high-efficiency of energy-conversion and significantly increases the capacity of energy generation, Dr. Liu Zhifeng said, Director of Jolywood Taizhou.



"Our modules have higher efficiency, compared other products, our mass production cell efficiency already reach 23.2%, module power 440-455W. Better reliability of lower LeTID and LID. All these are bringing down the LCOE for our clients", Dr. Liu added.



The Ukrainian government has adopted a new renewable energy law to move away from feed-in tariff (FIT) towards a competitive auction system, meaning that investors will place more importance on the levelized cost of energy LCOE in the future.



"The move of Ukrainian government has presented a unique opportunity for Jolywood to meet the soaring demand of the Ukraine market with bi-facial low LCOE modules", said Dr. Liu. "Riding on this new momentum, we look forward to cooperating with our partners in central and eastern Europe to further to boost power generation and enhanced power stability. The world largest N-type solar plant - Oman 125MW project - 100% using Jolywood NTOPCon modules is going to grid connected next month. It's a good sign that NTOPCon bifacial products are welcomed by more and more markets."



About Jolywood



Jolywood (SZ: 300393) is the world leader in the development, production and marketing of PV backsheet, high-efficiency mono-crystalline NTOPCon bifacial solar cells and bifacial modules. Founded in 2008, Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Suzhou) is the largest manufacturer of PV backsheet worldwide, with an annual production capacity of over 100 million square meters. Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Jolywood Taizhou), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jolywood Suzhou, was founded in 2016 and tops the global solar industry with 2.4GW in manufacturing capacity of NTOPCon bifacial solar cells since 2017.



