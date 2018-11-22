RISEN ENERGY: world's first GW scale double-side AlOx passivated PERC cell Fab achieves mass production

Average efficiency exceeds 22.19%, higher than ITRPV expectation



NINGBO, China, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd. has given a keynote speech focusing on the latest update involving the double-side-AlOx-passivated PERC cell in the 14th China Solar-grade-silicon and PV Conference (14th CSPV) in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China. The conference is jointly organized by the Chinese Renewable Energy Society, Institute of Solar Energy at Shanghai Jiaotong University, Institute for Solar Energy Systems at Sun Yat-sen University and State Key Lab of Silicon Materials at Zhejiang University. More than 1,000 researchers, industry experts, as well as business leaders were brought together for in-depth discussions concerning the world's latest updates on photovoltaic technologies, policies and market trends.



Cost-reduction and efficiency-improvement becomes the priority across the industry as PV industry is approaching grid parity. PERC (Passivated Emitter Rear Contact) cells becomes hot due to its numerous advantages, including high conversion efficiency, low thermal co-efficient and a high power generation, etc. According to the International Technology Roadmap for Photovoltaic (ITRPV), PERC is expected to dominate the solar market soon. The mass production efficiency of PERC has reached 21.6% in 1st half, 2018 and is expected to exceed 22% by 2020, as ITRPV predicts.



The prediction is, however, mainly based on single-side AlOx passivation technology that relies on a plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) technique. A single-side passivation layer only on the rear side of the PERC cell. As a technology leader in the industry, Risen Energy differentiates itself and takes up the challenge to develop the most promising double-sided AlOx passivation technology based on the atomic layer deposition (ALD) technique, despite the degree to which this kind of technology is considered challenging. This technique uses AlOx to passivate both the front and the rear of the PERC cell at the same time.



Risen Energy is the first company in the world to achieve double-sided AlOx PERC cell production up into the 2GW scale in 2018, through a series of process optimizations in selective emitters, oxidation, passivation and metallization, the company finally achieved a substantial breakthrough in the production efficiency of double-sided AlOx passivated PERC cells. Currently, Risen Energy's average efficiency of double-sided AlOx passivated PERC cells exceeded 22.19% with the highest efficiency of the production line reaching 22.51%.



Risen Energy's new PERC cell technology not only improves the cell efficiency, but also greatly reduces the light and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LeTID), especially the LeTID of the PERC cell is subject to high temperatures. Under test conditions of 75°C temperature and 1000W/m(2 )illumination for 200 hours, Risen Energy's new PERC cells demonstrated excellent light degradation resistance, with the highest attenuation rate at about 1%. Compared to the industry's standard test conditions at 25°C temperature and 1000W/m(2) illumination for 200 for 5 hours, Risen Energy's testing methods are substantially more rigorous and scientifically sound.



By seizing the opportunity of the industry's technology generation change, Risen Energy moved quickly in the leading position for PERC high efficiency solar cell and module, bi-facial double-glass module, half-cell solar module, and other edge-cutting high-end products worldwide. In Oct 2017, Risen's high-efficiency half-cell modules were applied in the "Top runner" project in Yangquan, Shanxi. In October 2018, Risen's high-efficiency 370W white bi-facial double-glass modules were applied to the "Top runner" project in Baicheng, Jilin. Risen Energy plans to further improve its PERC products, by strengthening the R&D in paste, metallization and a new structure in cell as well as enhancing innovations in the module ends. 400W bi-facial modules are scheduled in mass production for 2019.



