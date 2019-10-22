Gogo and Airspan Partner for 5G Air-to-Ground Network Development and Roll-out

- Gogo taps Airspan for proven ability to deliver cutting-edge RAN



- Air5G Air-To-Ground system will deliver 5G stand-alone virtualized RAN at high speeds in the sky.



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo , the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced it has selected Airspan Networks to build and develop its 5G network for aviation. The new air-to-ground (ATG) network will be designed for use on business aviation aircraft, commercial regional jets and smaller mainline jets operating within the contiguous United States and Canada. The network is expected to be available to deliver 5G to business and commercial aviation in 2021.



"We are excited to have finalized our agreement with Airspan to develop and build the Gogo 5G network, which will be an important milestone in the inflight connectivity industry," said Mike Syverson, senior vice president of engineering and operations for Gogo Business Aviation. "Gogo 5G is the next step in our technology evolution and is expected to deliver an unparalleled user experience, pairing high performance with low latency and network-wide redundancy. Airspan's proven ability to deliver high capacity low latency solutions in challenging environments is critical to our success."



"Airspan has over 25 years of experience of pushing the limits of wireless technology, whether it be breaking the barriers to scalable roll outs or delivering ultra-fast broadband at 30,000 feet. Our partnership with Gogo is an important milestone for the commercialization of true 5G applications and use cases. We are very excited to be a part of this project," said Eric Stonestrom, CEO of Airspan Networks.



The Gogo 5G system will use the same carrier-grade technology as the Airspan Air5G product line. The Air5G platform will provide 5G standalone mode operation using state of the art; virtualised RAN base station technology and Massive MIMO antenna arrays. Utilising advanced beamforming and tracking techniques, the system is capable of communicating to an Aircraft travelling in excess of 1200km/h, at long range, all while providing an enhanced mobile broadband 5G experience.



About Airspan Networks Inc.:



Airspan is a leading 4G and 5G RAN solution provider, with over 1000 customers in over 100 countries. Airspan is regularly recognized as a leader and pioneer in RAN and innovative Backhaul solutions. Airspan has an expansive product portfolio, which includes indoor and outdoor small cells, and all-outdoor, compact Micro and Macro base stations, a variety of user devices and network optimization products. These connectivity solutions operate in bands from Sub-6GHz to Millimeter wave. www.airspan.com [http://www.airspan.com/]



Airspan is not subject to the informational reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and, accordingly, does not file reports, financial statements, proxy statements, information statements or other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. For information about forward-looking statements visit www.airspan.com/fls [http://www.airspan.com/fls]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954159/Airspan_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/954159/Airspan_Logo.jpg]



For Media Enquiries: Damiano Coletti, +1-561-893-8670 mediarelations@airspan.com [mailto:mediarelations@airspan.com]



