Technicolor Joins the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

HEVC Advance Announces the Addition of Technicolor as its Newest Licensee



BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that Technicolor has become a Licensee in the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool.



"Technicolor becoming a Licensee and recognizing the value offered by the HEVC Advance License is an important milestone," said HEVC Advance CEO, Peter Moller. "As one of the largest set-top box and optical disk replicators in the world, the addition of Technicolor provides another strong endorsement of the HEVC Advance HEVC/H.265 Patent Pool."



About Technicolor: www.technicolor.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2616324-1&h=379402358&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.technicolor.com%2F&a=www.technicolor.com]



About HEVC Advance: HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit www.hevcadvance.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2616324-1&h=3536892250&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.hevcadvance.com%2F&a=www.hevcadvance.com].



