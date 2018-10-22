LaPresse: SPORTEL and SportBusiness to be Partners From 2019

MILAN, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



SPORTEL and SportBusiness today announce a major new multi-year partnership, joining forces to deliver a new series of global sports industry conferences - the Sports Decision Makers Summits.



The partnership, which begins in 2019, unites two iconic names in the business of sport. Combining the wealth of experience that SPORTEL has in event management, with the editorial insight and data from SportBusiness, the partnership will deliver a truly unique event which will set the benchmark for future sport business conferences and events.



As well as the joint strengths of SPORTEL and SportBusiness, each Summit will draw on specially commissioned, exclusive and proprietary research which will delve into industry trending areas and provide key take-away learnings for delegates to use in their businesses. In addition, the research and insight will be shared exclusively with and debated by a star-studded line up of Decision Makers from across a broad range of sectors in the sports industry - media, sponsorship, technology, fan engagement and stadia.



This combination - two of the most trusted brands in the sports industry, specially commissioned research and the most exclusive line-up of speakers and panellists- will mean that the Sports Decision Makers Summits will become the must-attend events in the calendars of senior Decision Makers in the business of sport.



The first event of the partnership will be the Sports Decision Makers Summit, Miami, held between May 6-7, 2019, at The W South Beach, Miami. This will be followed by Sports Decision Makers Summit, London on July 9-10, 2019. Further details can be found at: http://www.sportsdecisionmakers.com



Commenting on the announcement, Chief Executive Officer, SPORTEL, Laurent Puons said:



"We are pleased to announce the partnership with SportBusiness and launch the Sports Decision Makers Summit. SportBusiness has a tremendous pedigree in the business of sport, providing invaluable data and insights to help inform decision makers in the industry. Our partnership is an exciting next step in the evolution of the successful 1st SPORTELSummit."



Ben Speight, Chief Executive Officer, SportBusiness, added:



"The partnership with SPORTEL really is a natural fit with SportBusiness. We have a long-standing association and having recently run our own successful SportBusiness Summit, we are delighted to welcome the experience and expertise of the SPORTEL team to unite two of the biggest brands in the sports industry. We are excited to bring SportBusiness' new unrivalled data and insights to our audience through live events and very much look forward to the Sports Decision Makers Summits in 2019."







