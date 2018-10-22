Zwipe and Tappy Technologies Launch Biometric Enabled Wearables Payment Partnership and Licensing Agreement

LAS VEGAS, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Biometric technology company Zwipe and pioneering wearables technology company Tappy Technologies are proud to announce their partnership to jointly develop and launch biometric enabled wearable payment, access and digital authentication devices. With this agreement Tappy Technologies will be licensing Zwipe's core intellectual property, enabling biometric authentication in a range of form factors.



Tappy Technologies is an innovative global provider of tokenization services, providing the most essential elements to enable wearable payment applications for major payment schemes, leading issuers and world-renowned fashion labels serving as the primary manufacturer for some of the world's most recognized watch brands.



Speaking on the agreement Wayne Leung, CEO of Tappy Technologies said, "We count some of the biggest payment networks, banks and watch brands in the world as our trusted customers and we strongly believe that the future of wearable payments will be biometric. In 2017 brands partnering with us sold over 85 million units, and we expect to see our wearable payment and tokenization platform deployed in millions of units over the next years and we are proud to partner with Zwipe to enable biometric authentication as part of this portfolio next year." Adding, "At Tappy we have an insatiable appetite for innovation and our latest offering, a unique biometric wearable solution is going to be a game changer in the wearable payment space as it enables second factor authentication in passive devices, offering the most secure and seamless wearable contactless payment experience to our customers."



The two companies expect to demonstrate the first prototype before the end of this year.



Commenting on this agreement Andre Lovestam, CEO of Zwipe said, "Zwipe is paving the way to enable financial services in wearable devices, in addition to payment cards. Tappy Technologies is a proven leader in this segment and we are very excited to join forces in bringing this innovative solution into the hands of the consumer."



About Tappy Technologies Ltd. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Tappy is a pioneer in wearable payments & access -providing secure, trustworthy solutions. Tappy's Technology can be fully integrated into form factors like watches, bracelets, jewellery, fitness bands & many other kinds of accessories, instantly transforming them into payment & access devices. Achieving global EMV Standards, Tappy provides the highest level of security for payments and transactions. http://www.tappytech.com



About Zwipe AS Zwipe is a technology solution provider that enables battery-less, ultra-low-power, self-contained biometric authentication solutions. Together with an ecosystem of partners including global brands within security, financial services and ID applications, Zwipe is "Making Convenience Secure(TM)" for banks, merchants and consumers. Using advanced fingerprint recognition while protecting personal information, Zwipe's solutions address the data theft pitfalls inherent in traditional authentication methods. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Zwipe has spent the last 10 years developing its unique power harvesting technology platform in combination with security solutions based on international infrastructure standards. To learn more, visit http://www.zwipe.com







