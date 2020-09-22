Butchershop Introduces The Clarity Project For Startups, Businesses, Brands, Organizations and Teams Globally

Business and Brand Consultancy Asserts "We All Suck at Clarity" and Launches New Platform to Help Beat Failure in the Workplace



SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Butchershop [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2916869-1&h=3282572195&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.butchershop.co%2Fcrew%2F&a=Butchershop], the award-winning San Francisco-based creative brand and business design consultancy, officially launched The Clarity Project [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2916869-1&h=3379037300&u=http%3A%2F%2Fjoinclarityproject.com%2F&a=The+Clarity+Project] today, a platform of facilitated workshops and tech tools to help organizations and teams beat failure by self-generating maximum clarity around their initiatives. Equal parts consulting, mindset shift, tech tools and facilitation services, The Clarity Project will help brands and businesses launch, grow, evolve, and create new innovations, strategies, services, and products through a design-led focus and discipline.



Butchershop has spent over a decade helping companies based in Silicon Valley, the US and Europe accomplish this very same work and, following the recent opening of their office in Europe, will launch The Clarity Project, focusing on startup leaders and teams within enterprise companies. As brand and business leaders grapple with the challenges of the global economy and long-lasting remote work plans for employees due to COVID-19, the need for clarity in the workplace has never been more important to the survival of entire industries.



The Clarity Project will include four initial offerings for companies looking to prevent failure from happening at a crucial time for their business:





1. Facilitation: In-person or virtual sessions to lead groups through the

pre mortem process, using a new PreMortem app created by Butchershop.

2. Consulting: As a way to expand each priority result from the pre mortem

workshop, explores questions to build a strategy to defend against

failure, assign accountability, analyze dependencies, and highlight next

steps.

3. Education: Teach the pre mortem process and introduce groups to methods

and tech tools like the PreMortem App. Clients will have access to use

the PreMortem App for free.

4. Conversation: Keynote addresses to highlight the mindset shift on beating

failure for teams, organizations, companies and communities to rally

behind.

In addition to in-person and virtual services, The Clarity Project has also made The PreMortem App, a (beta) digital PreMortem methodology with some powerful innovations available for interested leaders. Now anytime, anywhere, teams can feel confident in their process, next steps and finish line for initiatives, no matter where they are across the globe.



"We've used The Clarity Project methodology with clients like Haufe, Nike, Databricks and Zider, including our core agency practice at Butchershop for years, and we are confident in the ability of the platform to provide maximum clarity for businesses and their teams. Regardless of industry or vertical, investment lifecycle, project or initiative, lack of clarity is the most common reason why important endeavors can fail," said Trevor Hubbard, CEO and Executive Creative Director of Butchershop, Founder of The Clarity Project. "We're honest in the assessment that most of us suck at clarity. There has never been a more critical time for businesses to reexamine what they're offering to the world, what to deliver, and how they are delivering it. No matter how small or large the initiative, clarity is a key part of beating failure, which is how you can truly make success an actionable plan."



About Butchershop



Butchershop is an independent, award-winning brand consultancy based in San Francisco. Our vision is to build a creative agency for the future of culture and commerce with our current mission to help leaders turn big ideas into brands people love. We do this through our expertise in brand, organizational, and experience design. Our client partners range from B2B, B2C, early stage to late stage startups and Fortune 500 teams across all verticals that includes work with Okta, Zenefits, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Good Eggs, Nike, Converse, and Mountain Hardwear.



