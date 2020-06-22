New 'Contributor Mixes' On TIDAL To Drive Members To Music Discovery And Spotlight Behind-The-Scenes Creatives

TIDAL also Reveals Musical Time Capsule with new 'History Mix'



NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global streaming and entertainment platform, TIDAL, revealed two new listening features, Contributor Mix and History Mix. Contributor Mixes spotlight behind-the-scenes creatives with an in-depth look into their discographies, while History Mixes give members a chance to dive into their own listening history on the platform. Both mixes provide TIDAL members with a curated selection of playlists based on listening patterns, enhancing a personalized experience while using TIDAL.



Contributor Mixes are the next evolution in the development of an ecosystem that highlights everyone involved in the music making process. TIDAL members will receive a curated selection of contributor playlists based on their listening patterns featuring songs from the contributor's discography. Contributor mixes will also be available on select artists pages for additional discovery opportunities. Each mix can range across multiple contributors such as Swizz Beatz, Max Martin, Tainy and Missy Elliott as well as different genres including hip-hop, pop, jazz, rock, soul and R&B. All mixes will feature between 25-50 of an artist's most popular written or produced tracks.



Contributor Mixes follow the 2019 release of TIDAL's interactive credits feature which spotlights those instrumental in bringing a song to life-- from unheralded background singers and lyricists to producers and mixing engineers. Each playlist adds another dimension of discovery and allows members to appreciate music in new ways by exploring the innovators behind some of their favorite songs.



Additionally, TIDAL's History Mixes showcase users' musical archives with three types of playlists, "All Time," "Yearly" and "Monthly" highlighting their most streamed tracks, as far back as 2018. The "All Time" playlist features a user's top 200 tracks over the course of their subscription; "Yearly" playlist includes top 100 tracks over the past year; and the "Monthly" playlist highlights the top 50 tracks each month. History Mixes can be viewed directly on users' homepage in-app or via TIDAL.com.



"TIDAL continues to make significant efforts to expand its personalization capabilities, offering members more personalized playlists, videos and tracks consistent with their current listening habits," said TIDAL COO, Lior Tibon. "With the launch of Contributor Mix and History Mix, TIDAL is continuing its commitment to offer members the best avenues for musical exploration by recognizing the team behind a hit track and deepening the connection with their favorite artists."



In addition to Contributor Mix and History Mix, TIDAL also offers "My Mix" and "My Video Mix" - personalized audio and video playlists generated via a proprietary algorithm influenced by human-curation from TIDAL's expert editorial team as well as users' streaming habits. All playlists can be viewed by visiting TIDAL.com.



