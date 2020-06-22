Fluidra Presents a Unique Project That Combines All Recommended Anti-COVID-19 Measures in One Swimming Pool

- Correct water treatment and following the measures established by the competent authorities in terms of hygiene and distance guarantee that pools are safe against COVID-19



- The "Perfect COVID-FREE Pool," a pioneer project presented in Spain, combines these and additional measures to maximize user safety



BARCELONA, Spain, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluidra, global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business, presented the "Perfect COVID-FREE Pool" project at the Club Natació Atlètic-Barceloneta (CNAB) featuring measures which maximize safety, making them the safest pools against the coronavirus.



"In addition to the usual measures that make all pools a safe place such as correct water treatment, respecting the minimum distance and carrying out proper hygiene, at CNAB we showcase additional elements that are applicable to any pool. These include automatic entry control, shower tunnels, equipment to disinfect the pool surrounds, and indoor air disinfection," says David Tapias, director of R&D EMEA at Fluidra.



The comprehensive measures implemented in the CNAB cover the following areas:





-- Water quality: the water parameters must be within the norms established

by authorities and ensure that the water is disinfected and has

disinfecting power to eliminate all pathogens that may get into the

water. The CNAB's indoor pool has the Freepool system, a chlorine

generation disinfection equipment with salt electrolysis combined with

an ultraviolet (UV) light treatment that acts on a broader spectrum of

germs for total safety. The pH value is balanced with CO2.

-- Air quality: in the indoor pool, UV lamps have been installed in the

ventilation ducts to disinfect the recirculating air.

-- Transit of people / automatic access control: automatic entry and exit

controls have been installed allowing to know the number of people in

the pool at all times.

-- People's hygiene: installation of timed shower arches to carry out a

previous sanitation of all bathers before going in the water.

-- Connectivity / Internet of Things: Fluidra Connect allows to

continuously collect water quality parameters - its temperature, pH

value, free chlorine level - and upload them directly to the cloud; thus

allowing real time maintenance management and to share the data live

with users on the screens of the CNAB for their peace of mind.

-- Pool surround cleaning: portable equipment to sanitize all pool

surrounds (surfaces and accessories) using the specialized product

Surfosan.

For CNAB, "The 'Perfect COVID FREE Pool' project represents an opportunity to show that we are at the forefront. All these measures carried out in an organized way will allow our club members to enjoy our facilities to the fullest this summer. We plan to open on June 22. Perhaps our swimming pools serve as an example to many other swimming pools in the world," states Julián García González, president of the CNAB.



About Fluidra

Fluidra, a Spanish listed firm, is the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It provides innovative products, services and Internet of Things solutions. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, AstralPool®, Polaris®, Cepex®, Zodiac®, CTX Professional® and Gre®.



