Staffordshire Police Go Live With the NicheRMS Police Intelligence Platform

STAFFORD, England, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffordshire Police has become the 27th UK force to implement the NicheRMS Police Intelligence Platform, which manages the Force's operational data to support the prevention and detection of crime. Within two hours of NicheRMS going live, over 500 users were logged in and using the system.



Developed by Niche Technology, NicheRMS will supply approximately 1,880 officers and staff with the technology necessary to seamlessly manage all aspects of Crime Recording, Investigation & Intelligence Management, Vulnerability Management, Custody and Detainee Management and Electronic Case Preparation.



NicheRMS will also enable the Force to manage its Forensics exhibits through a single platform and support police officers on the front line with mobile access, allowing them to instantly access and share information, which increase efficiencies and officer safety.



"The company's technology platform that supports information sharing, coupled with its experience of working with International Police Agencies, makes for a great working relationship in the months ahead," said Staffordshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker. "We believe this will be a significant advantage for front line police officers as we concentrate on bringing people to justice and supporting our vulnerable people and communities. We could not have wished for a smoother implementation."



"The journey to go-live has involved a lot of our staff working very hard over a sustained period and despite the dreadful effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which presented even more challenges, it all seems worthwhile now," said Staffordshire Police Programme Director, Chief Superintendent Jennifer Mattinson. "We have consolidated a range of standalone systems into the NicheRMS, which will provide us with even greater opportunities to serve the people of Staffordshire."



NicheRMS is a cloud-ready, mobile integrated operational police information management platform that enables police agencies to report, prevent and solve crime. NicheRMS removes silos and links intelligence function with frontline officers for faster prediction, prevention and response. NicheRMS is licensed to more than 150,000 sworn officers across Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. Ten of the largest 30 agencies run NicheRMS in the countries we serve. For more information, please visit www.NicheRMS.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2836424-1&h=2767839292&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nicherms.com%2F&a=www.NicheRMS.com].



