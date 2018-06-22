Huawei and Norway's Broadnet Sign SD-WAN Commercial Deployment Framework Contract

SD-WAN Services Officially Launched



HANNOVER, Germany, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CEBIT 2018, Huawei and Norway's Broadnet signed an SD-WAN commercial deployment framework contract and officially launched SD-WAN services. With Huawei's innovative SD-WAN solution, Broadnet can provide private line offerings with higher quality and better user experience for European enterprise customers.



Broadnet is a leading fiber-based data communications service provider in Norway that provides broadband services for more than 90 cities across the country. Broadnet is also Norway's second largest B2B data communications service provider, delivering an extensive range of enterprise data communications services, such as fiber-based VPN, Internet, and Ethernet.



Benefiting from Huawei's SD-WAN solution, Broadnet is able to quickly provide enterprise customers with on-demand and cost-effective enterprise private line services with cloud-based, visualized Operations and Maintenance (O&M). With Huawei's complete series of high-performance Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), Broadnet can provide WAN connections for enterprises of all sizes and with different networking requirements, quickly respond to customer needs, and shorten the Time-to-Market (TTM) of new services. Huawei's SD-WAN solution also supports intelligent traffic steering and application acceleration based on precise application identification, thus achieving lossless experience of critical services. With these key features, Broadnet can provide differentiated application Service Level Agreement (SLA) assurance to enhance the competitiveness of private line services. In addition, by leveraging Huawei's SD-WAN solution that uses an open architecture and is backed by a powerful partnership ecosystem, Broadnet is able to quickly provide various on-demand Value-Added Services (VASs) for enterprise customers. With the Huawei's SD-WAN solution, Broadnet will be prepared for the future.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709710/Huawei.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709710/Huawei.jpg]



Martin Lippert, CEO of Broadnet, said: "With Huawei's leading SD-WAN solution, Broadnet will have significant advantages in the Norwegian datacom service market, especially regarding flexibility and timeliness of user service provisioning. Through the excellent management team and effective market expansion tactics of Broadnet, we are confident that Broadnet will gain a larger share in Norway's enterprise business market and even the Nordic market, while providing private line services with higher quality for enterprise users."



Kevin Hu, President of Huawei's Network Product Line, said: "We are delighted to jointly launch the commercial SD-WAN solution and sign the commercial deployment framework contract with Broadnet. Broadnet has a long-term strategic partnership with Huawei in the field of broadband services. What's more, Broadnet has a large customer base, and Huawei has continuously invested and innovated in the SD-WAN field. We will work with Broadnet to promote the wide use of SD-WAN services in Norway's enterprise market. And I believe that the framework contract signing will bring enormous business outcomes to both parties."



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709710/Huawei.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709710/Huawei.jpg]



CONTACT: Mara Chen, +86 18201897023, chenruxin@huawei.com



