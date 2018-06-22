Uniview Releases New Product Slogan and Product Series at IFSEC International

LONDON, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuously investing in product development and innovation, Uniview is excited to deliver its latest intelligent products and technologies at IFSEC International in London, including Ultra265, 4K, 5MP Series, NVR, and complete solutions. More importantly, Uniview released the new product slogan "More Reliable, More Efficient" and new product lines - EASY, PRIME and PRO Series.



More Reliable, More Efficient



Uniview insists on improving the quality of products, brings customers a reliable and secured life. At IFSEC, Uniview pride themselves on providing high quality products to achieve high endurance under extreme external conditions. Except IK10 vandal-proof, IP67 water-proof, UNV cameras impressed users with its wide range of features, versatile software and excellent video performance, especially in low light. NVR shells are flame resistant, making it ideal to prevent further damage.



Uniview provides various smart functions to increase business intelligence and efficiency. In UNV retail solution, heat mapping function enables analysis of high-traffic and long-stay zone. Users can make operational decisions based customers' behaviors. People counting provides data analysis, allowing users to gain insight into the numbers of visitors. Moreover, Uniview provides multiple smart functions, such as face detection, intrusion detection, scene change detection etc. Meanwhile, UNV Ultra265 deep compression technology can greatly save bandwidth and storage costs.



EASY/ PRIME/ PRO Series



At IFSEC, Uniview launched new products lines named EASY, PRIME and PRO which are suitable for customers from different industries. Products in EASY series are popular choices for retail applications. EASY series are featured with amazing properties. Various camera models are designed for different scenarios to implement best performance. They are also cost-effective and portable for family and shops application.



PRIME series includes standard and enhanced products which featured smart functions. The exclusive Ultra 265 technology enriched their performance. Varied main stream resolutions such as 2/4/5/8MP provides abundant choices. They are widely utilized in commercial building, campus and small project to effectively guarantee security.



PRO series solutions are featured with most advanced technologies to show excellent product performances. Applied with ultra-smart technology, PRO series are capable of providing rich solutions. Those products show outstanding ability for enterprise and project applications.



Since its founding, Uniview has never given up on developing reliable products and innovative technologies. Uniview endeavors to build a safer world by providing professional, reliable and cutting-edge products and services.



