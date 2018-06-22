The largest Asian-Pacific Musical Instruments Fair is to be held from October 10-13 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China, known as one of the most reputable musical instruments fairs in the world, will be held from October 10-13, 2018 in Shanghai New International Expo Center.



Launched in 2002, jointly organized by CMIA, INTEX Shanghai, and Messe Frankfurt, Music China is known as an excellent communication platform for trade, education and culture. This largest music show in Asia aims to offer a great deal of face-to-face opportunities for on-going business growth within a challenging economy. It is the best gate-way to a multitude of business opportunities in China and Asian markets.



Music China 2018 will across 12 halls and 2 outdoor exhibition spaces, which will attract nearly 2,000 domestic and foreign exhibitors from 30 countries and regions. Assorted western and Chinese musical instruments will be presented in 138,000 ㎡ exhibition space.



To meet the substantial business growth, famous established brands, such as Marshall, Bluethner, Buffet, Fazioli, Fender, GEWA, Laney, Ludwig, Orange, Roland, Selmer, Samick, Schimmel, Steinway, Tama, Yamaha, Pearl River, Hsinghai, KHS, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory, have confirmed to attend Music China 2018 for a breakthrough in their market. Both international top brands and local products with excellent quality and competitive price will be provided on site.



Additionally, various seminars and activities will also be presented in this music carnival to provide an inspirational experience for professional buyers and music lovers.



Dealer training courses



The most classic event in the show which brings training in-depth and the forefront of the market. Worldwide speakers from professional industries will be invited to share their experience on sales, branding, management, new media usage and other hot issues.



New products release conferences



A great platform for the latest musical products launch. The announcements of various fancy new technologies are the best chance for dealers and visitors to experience the hottest musical industry skills in time.



Music education market exploitation



Music teachers, educators and education organizations will present their teaching models and share new education ideas. Students and kids, for whom those events were designed for, will experience a new way of learning music under professional instructions.



For more details about Music China 2018, please refer to our official website www.musicchina-expo.com [http://www.musicchina-expo.com/]. Register open online now for free admission.



Contacts:



Miss Arlene Zhu +86-21-6295-5609 zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com [mailto:zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com]



