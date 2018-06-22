Avigilon Unveils Next Generation Multisensor Camera Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



New H4 Multisensor cameras feature up to 32 MP total resolution, self-learning video analytics, H.265 compression and infrared technologies



Avigilon Corporation [http://avigilon.com ], a Motorola Solutions company, today announced that it will preview its new H4 Multisensor camera line at IFSEC 2018.



The new H4 Multisensor camera line is Avigilon's most advanced multisensor camera. It provides exceptional coverage, with three or four individually configurable camera sensors that can be positioned for monitoring virtually any area. Each camera sensor incorporates patented Avigilon self-learning video analytics [http://avigilon.com/products/video-analytics/video-analytics ] and works with the award-winning AI video search engine Avigilon Appearance Search [http://avigilon.com/products/video-analytics/avigilon-appearance-search ](TM) technology. Combined with Avigilon Control Center (ACC) video management software, the H4 Multisensor camera helps operators effectively monitor and accurately verify surveillance video, minimizing blind spots and saving time during critical investigations.



With 9 to 32 MP total resolution, the H4 Multisensor camera delivers broad scene coverage and high image detail. It uses H.265 compression technology to significantly reduce bandwidth and storage requirements, while maintaining clear, detailed images.



The H4 Multisensor camera offers an optional 360 degree content adaptive infrared (IR) module, providing up to 30 meters (100 feet) of consistent lighting and exceptional imaging in low light conditions.



"Our customers choose the Avigilon multisensor platform for its remarkable versatility and performance," said Sergio Parise, Senior Vice President, Product Development. "Adding video analytics and integrating with our AI technology will provide even more value for our customers and their systems."



The H4 Multisensor camera is expected to be available for order in the third quarter of this year. To learn more about the H4 Multisensor, visit avigilon.com/h4-multisensor [http://avigilon.com/h4-multisensor ].



For more information on product availability, please contact Avigilon sales [http://avigilon.com/contact-sales ] or come see the product demonstration at IFSEC 2018, ExCeL London stand E100, in London, UK, June 19-21, 2018.



About Avigilon Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, provides trusted security solutions to the global market. Avigilon designs, develops, and manufactures video analytics, network video management software and hardware, surveillance cameras, and access control solutions. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com [http://avigilon.com ].



Stay Connected Follow us on Twitter [https://twitter.com/avigilon ], Facebook [https://www.facebook.com/avigiloncorporation ], LinkedIn [https://www.linkedin.com/company/avigilon ], Instagram [https://www.instagram.com/avigiloncorporation ], and view Avigilon videos on YouTube [https://www.youtube.com/avigilon ].







More Information

Media Enquiries

Amy Day

Senior Manager, Global Communications

T +1-604-629-5182 x2625

media@avigilon.com













