The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Announces Come Together Amsterdam, European Summer Tour

NEW YORK, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus [http://www.lennonbus.org/] (Lennon Bus Europe), the premier state-of-the-art mobile production facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages, is about to launch a summer tour across five European cities kicking off with Come Together Amsterdam on June 29 at the popular performing arts theater, Melkweg. The event includes tours of the Lennon Bus Europe studios, hands-on experiences with the latest technology and curriculum, performances, giveaways and a panel discussion on the future of technology, education and the arts.



"Over the last few years the Lennon Buses have created residencies designed to engage communities in creative activities, and working together with our partners at Neutrik, OWC, SAE, Genelec, Popsport and Melkweg, the plan is to develop Come Together Amsterdam as an annual event," said Brian Rothschild, co-founder and executive director of Lennon Bus. "It is also exciting to see the curriculum and work of the Lennon Bus continue to widen its global reach."



On Friday, June 29, the Lennon Bus will be parked outside Melkweg and open to the public from 13:00 until 15:30. On-board producer/engineers will conduct tours of the studios and be given an exclusive look at the latest in music, audio, video and broadcast technologies. Visitors will also learn how the Lennon Bus crew works with students to write, record and produce original songs, music videos, documentaries and live multi-camera productions.



From 15:30 to 17:00, the Lennon Bus will host presentations and special performances in the Melkweg Cinema Room. Attendees will receive a sneak peek at the new Lennon Bus curriculum which uses John and Yoko's life and music to engage students in conversations and activities around the topics of peace, empathy, activism, immigration and more. In addition, a panel discussion titled "Imagine: The Future of Technology, Education and the Arts" will be moderated by Rothschild. Panelists include Larry O'Connor, founder and CEO of OWC; Christian Söhnel, Head of Marketing of Neutrik; Dave Clarke, International Producer/DJ; Thomas Lund, Senior Technologist for Genelec, Fons van den Berg, Apple Distinguished Educator and Pietro Rossi, SAE Audio Engineer and former Lennon Bus crew member. Those interested in attending Come Together Amsterdam must RSVP to Jaime Walden (jaime@lennonbus.org [mailto:jaime@lennonbus.org]) to participate. Admission will be granted on a first come, first served basis.



Lennon Bus Europe is thrilled to continue its partnership with long-term sponsors of the organization, including OWC and Neutrik.



"After years of partnering with the Lennon Bus in its educational mission with schools across the U.S., OWC is proud to continue to support the global expansion of the John Lennon message," expressed Founder and CEO of OWC, Larry O'Connor.



Peter Boeglin, CEO of the Neutrik Group, echoed this sentiment stating: "Our Neutrik Team is pleased to once again support the philanthropic efforts of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus. It is an excellent opportunity to grant young people access to the exciting world of producing and recording music."



The Lennon Bus has visited more than 2,500 schools across thirteen countries, working with more than 5 million students since its founding in 1998. With its continued expansion in Europe, the organization renews its commitment to enriching young creative minds across the globe. Lennon Bus Europe will continue from Amsterdam on to Schaan, Liechtenstein for the Life Festival on July 6 and 7 and will then begin studios sessions with students in Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands.



ABOUT THE JOHN LENNON EDUCATIONAL TOUR BUS The John Lennon Educational Tour Bus Europe is a state-of-the-art mobile Pro Audio and HD video recording facility that provides hands-on experiences for students of all ages. In its 21st year of touring, The Lennon Bus features the latest audio and video technology, gear and products. The concept began as an offshoot of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, dedicated to providing opportunities for both professional and amateur songwriters around the world; proceeds from which help support the Lennon Bus. In the U.S., the bus travels across the country year-round, providing free tours and workshops at schools, retailers, festivals, on tours with headlining artists and at major industry conferences. Lennon Bus Europe began providing these same opportunities to the young people of Europe when it launched in Liverpool, UK in May 2013.



The Lennon Bus is made possible by Yoko Ono Lennon and the following sponsors and contributors: Apple, Inc., Other World Computing, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Nearpod, Juniper Networks, Yamaha, Securematics, Neutrik, The NAMM Foundation, Ruckus Wireless, Avid, Audio-Technica, Genelec, K&M Stands, Sonnet Technologies, Focusrite, SSL, NewTek, Reflecmedia, Viprinet, Baker & McKenzie, Litepanels, Clear-Com, Anton/Bauer, AJA, Copperpeace, Applied Acoustics Systems, Mobile Roadie, McDSP, Native Instruments, IK Multimedia, Noise Industries, iZotope, Mad Mimi, Ableton, Mackie, Guitar Player, Bass Player, Electronic Musician, Keyboard Magazine, SKB and LiveU.



ABOUT NEUTRIK Neutrik AG, headquartered in Schaan/Liechtenstein, is the world's leading manufacturer of professional connector systems for the entertainment industry. The product range includes XLR connector systems, jack plugs and sockets, speaker connector systems, fibre optic connector systems, patch panels, coaxial plugs (BNC), industrial plug connectors and digital audio wireless systems. The Neutrik Group is made up of subsidiaries in North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, India, Japan, Hong Kong and China. A broad network of exclusive agents in more than 101 countries around the world fosters global sales, on-site technical support and optimal customer proximity.



