CenturyLink Expands its Comprehensive E-Services Portfolio

E-LAN product now available across Asia Pacific, Europe and North America



MONROE, Louisiana, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology provider CenturyLink, Inc. [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=794005797&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink%2C+Inc.] has added multipoint-to-multipoint capabilities to its Ethernet E-Services [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=2949938544&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fnetworking%2Fethernet.html%3Fsearch%3DEthernet&a=Ethernet+E-Services] portfolio to help enterprises simplify bandwidth needs and create seamless, multinational Wide Area Networks to reduce costs and complexity.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888726/CenturyLink_Ethernet_1.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888726/CenturyLink_Ethernet_1.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888727/CenturyLink_Ethernet_2.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888727/CenturyLink_Ethernet_2.jpg]



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888725/CenturyLink_Ethernet_3.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888725/CenturyLink_Ethernet_3.jpg]



E-LAN enhances CenturyLink's award-winning E-Services that provide point-to-point, point-to multipoint and multi-point network configurations. The services are MEF CE 2.0-certified and available in nearly 300 markets for on-net and off-net retail and wholesale customers.



"Our global Ethernet Services platform delivers flexibility, simplicity and scalability so customers can design their network to meet their needs today and in the future," said Chris McReynolds, vice president, core network services, CenturyLink. "The reliability of Ethernet and customization driven by our mature SDN platform provides a strong foundation for adaptive networking, hybrid IT and cloud connectivity."



CenturyLink's E-LAN can be used to connect multiple locations across Ethernet-enabled markets globally, regionally or in a single metro location. It leverages Software Defined Network (SDN) capable network components and can be easily configured with CenturyLink Cloud Connect Dynamic Connections [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=2823763945&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fdiscover%2Fdynamic-connections.html&a=CenturyLink+Cloud+Connect+Dynamic+Connections], Dynamic Capacity and Enhanced Management solutions, allowing enterprise networks to respond to business-specific connection needs in real time. E-LAN also supports single and multi-Class of Service (CoS) options for flexibility of network design to help support the demands of a customer's data applications.



"CenturyLink's expanded Ethernet Services portfolio provides enhanced connectivity for enterprise customers and shows the company's continued commitment to delivering comprehensive advanced network services to global markets," said industry analyst Brian Washburn, practice leader, network transformation & cloud, Ovum.



Key Facts





-- E-LAN delivers significant business benefits including flexibility,

security, scalability and customization:



-- Flexibility: The solution can be expanded and changed as businesses

evolve

-- Security: Seamless connections can be made for enterprises across a

dedicated, private network

-- Scalability: A variety of bandwidths (from 2 Mbps to 6 Gbps) are

available with adaptive network controls

-- Customization: Corporations can link disparate sites, data centers

and remote employees using multipoint or point-to multipoint

Ethernet connectivity

-- CenturyLink's robust network capabilities include approximately 450,000

global route miles of fiber, with services in more than 60 countries and

more than 150,000 on-net buildings, including connectivity to more than

2,200 public and private data centers across the globe.

Additional Resources





-- Read about CenturyLink's adaptive networking solutions: Ethernet

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=3328085745&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fnetworking%2Fethernet.html%3Fsearch

%3DEthernet&a=Ethernet], MPLS/IP-VPN

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=3279343049&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fnetworking%2Fmpls-ipvpn.html%3Fsear

ch%3Dmpls&a=MPLS%2FIP-VPN], Cloud Networking

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=746569908&u=https%3A%2F

%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fhybrid-it-cloud%2Fprivate-cloud.html

%3Fsearch%3DCloud&a=Cloud+Networking] and Managed SD-WAN services

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=2419315365&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2Fbusiness%2Fnetworking%2Fsd-wan.html%3Fsearch%3

DSD-WAN&a=Managed+SD-WAN+services].

-- Discover how CenturyLink was honored at MEF 2018: MEF presents

CenturyLink with five awards for service and network excellence

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=65774073&u=http%3A%2F%2

Fnews.centurylink.com%2F2018-11-01-MEF-presents-CenturyLink-with-five-aw

ards-for-service-and-network-excellence&a=MEF+presents+CenturyLink+with+

five+awards+for+service+and+network+excellence]

-- Learn more on how CenturyLink was named the Vertical Systems Group No. 1

U.S. Carrier for Ethernet Services for two consecutive years:

https://www.verticalsystems.com/2019/02/14/2018-us-ethernet-leaderboard/

[https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=4043941593&u=https%3A%2

F%2Fwww.verticalsystems.com%2F2019%2F02%2F14%2F2018-us-ethernet-leaderbo

ard%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.verticalsystems.com%2F2019%2F02%2F14%2F2018-u

s-ethernet-leaderboard%2F]

About CenturyLink

CenturyLink [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=427177610&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.centurylink.com%2F&a=CenturyLink] is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.



https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888726/CenturyLink_Ethernet_1.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=1409591428&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F888726%2FCenturyLink_Ethernet_1.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F888726%2FCenturyLink_Ethernet_1.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888727/CenturyLink_Ethernet_2.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=448013367&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F888727%2FCenturyLink_Ethernet_2.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F888727%2FCenturyLink_Ethernet_2.jpg]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888725/CenturyLink_Ethernet_3.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=1906463875&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F888725%2FCenturyLink_Ethernet_3.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F888725%2FCenturyLink_Ethernet_3.jpg]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628320/CENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2470266-1&h=2078761921&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628320%2FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F628320%2FCENTURYLINK_Logo.jpg]



CONTACT: Caitlin Jenney, (303) 992-2525, caitlin.jenney@centurylink.com



Web site: http://www.centurylink.com/



