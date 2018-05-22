Blockchain Platform XinFin.io Partners With OMFIF for Global Public Investors 2018 Launch

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



XinFin consorts with OMFIF for GPI 2018 as their official global Technology Partner. XinFin will capitalize OMFIFs institutional network to boost the cognizance of blockchain technology and its potential for infrastructure financing.



OMFIF is a global think tank for central banking, economic policy and public investment relating to central banks, sovereign funds, pension funds, regulators and treasuries- also known as Global Public Investors (GPI), with investable assets of $33.8tn spread across the network. OMFIF focuses on global policy and investment themes and offers insight through Analysis and Meetings. It does economic research on issues relating to member institutions' activities such as monetary and economic policy, regulation and supervision, governance, and asset and reserve management.



XinFin as the official technology sponsor will be indulging with the OMFIF network of top 750 Global Public Investors leveraging it to promote innovative blockchain based technological solutions to improve business process efficiency for the GPIs.



XinFin [https://www.xinfin.io ] has developed hybrid blockchain technology which combines the best of private and public networks and offers transparency with security for industrial applications. The hybrid network fulfills the necessities of use cases pertaining to governance, remittance, finance and trading to name a few. Through this partnership, XinFin will be contributing to create feasible and viable solutions for the financial sector. The economic studies by OMFIF combined with XinFin's blockchain technology will help create a global consortium of GPIs working towards sustainable infrastructure and a better world.



An ecstatic Vice President, Blockchain, Sameer Dharap said, "We will soon be releasing a joint podcast in association with Senior Economist, OMFIF demonstrating how blockchain technology can help global public investors in infrastructure financing and working capital management."



About XinFin



XinFin is an open source Hybrid Blockchain protocol initiated out of Singapore. XinFin Network[XDCE](https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/xinfin-network) is a utility network that lets enterprises deploy real world applications on Hybrid Blockchain Protocol in a conducive, compliant and regulation friendly environment for diverse use cases in trade, finance, remittance, supply chain, healthcare and other industrial areas to improve business efficiency. The XDC Dev Environment encourages developers to build DAPPs using smart contracts. The XinFin community derives its success from the ecosystem comprising of developers, network utility and long term backers.



CONTACT: Rachna Baruah, rachna@madchatter.in, +91-993-0290142



