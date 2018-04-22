R&B Superstar 'The Weeknd' to Headline Friday Night After-Race Concert at 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Grammy-award winner announced as first major international act to perform at Yasalam



After-Race Concert series



Yas Marina Circuit and FLASH Entertainment today revealed the first A-list global music artist performing at this year's FORMULA 1 2018 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX weekend.



Canadian R&B star The Weeknd was confirmed as the first artist bringing his incredible voice and on-stage presence to the Yasalam After-Race Concert at the du Arena, Yas Island on Friday 23 November.



The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling trendsetter will perform tracks from his critically-acclaimed 2015 album 'Beauty Behind The Madness', his new fourth studio album 'My Dear Melancholy" as well as songs from his earlier mixtapes 'House of Balloons', 'Thursday', and 'Echoes of Silence'.



With music lovers of all ages counting themselves as fans, the Friday night Yasalam After-Race Concert headliner is sure to attract a huge crowd of visitors from more than 170 countries who will travel to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



Offering superb value to loyal race fans, there's also up to a 30 per cent 'Early Bird' discount for those that purchase their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets before 31 May.



Those looking to add extra value and excitement to their race weekend can also purchase the three-day 'Super Parks Pass', allowing unlimited access to all three Yas Island Parks - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World(TM) Abu Dhabi - on Wednesday through to Sunday.



Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said: "We are excited to announce the first globally renowned headline artist who will perform at this year's Yasalam After-Race Concerts as part of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend.



"The four full days of entertainment for ticket holders is an important element of our holistic offering that helps drive our 60 per cent international visitation.



"With Early Bird tickets, Golden Circle and 'Super Parks Pass' upgrade packages available, race fans have a wide array of choices and I would urge people to purchase sooner rather than later so they can fully plan yet another sensational weekend of action both on and off the track."



For more information on tickets, please visit: http://www.yasmarinacircuit.com







