Hamilton and Bottas Keep Their Cool at the Global Launch of PETRONAS Syntium with °CoolTech(TM) in Turin

Five-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas today showed what it takes to perform under pressure - keeping their cool to unveil the new range of PETRONAS Syntium with degree(s)CoolTech(TM), [https://www.pli-petronas.com/en-gb/motoring/car-engine-oil/petronas-syntium ] marking PETRONAS' entry into the hybrid car engine lubricant market.



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/825679/PETRONAS_Syntium.jpg )



Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport [https://www.mercedesamgf1.com/en/mercedes-amg-f1 ] joined guests at PETRONAS' state-of-the-art Research & Technology Centre in Turin for the launch of PETRONAS Syntium with degree(s)CoolTech(TM) in a dynamic Formula One pit stop competition to determine who could keep their cool under pressure.



Lewis and Valtteri challenged the assembled guests to replicate a Formula One pit stop against the clock, working in teams under the watchful eye of Team Principal, Toto Wolff. Participants kept their cool under the pressure of the clock while replacing all four wheels as the drivers skilfully managed the tyre guns.



The activities demonstrated the advantages of PETRONAS Syntium with degree(s)CoolTech (TM) - fighting excessive engine heat and performing in the most high-pressure conditions. Just as with optimal engine performance, people and teams also achieve the most when they keep their cool.



Five-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton said: "We've found the winning formula during our journey with PETRONAS but we have to keep striving forward. Every success we've achieved has been earned together as a team and we know that we perform at our Championship-winning best when we stay cool, calm and composed under pressure. Whether that's the engine or our people. It is great to see that technology development never stops at PETRONAS."



PLI Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Giuseppe D'Arrigo [https://www.pli-petronas.com/en/about/leadership ] added: "Much like humans, engines exposed to strenuous conditions need to be kept cool to ensure optimum performance. PETRONAS fluid technology is designed to perform under pressure, as proven by the outstanding success of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Motorsport in the F1 Constructors' World Championship over the last five years. Today, we are pleased to bring to our consumers fluids created with our winning technology."



After a successful 2018, during which PLI pledged to dedicate 75% of its research and technology investments behind CO2 emissions reducing projects, the company is looking forward to more opportunities to apply its fluid technology towards fulfilling this promise.



The new range of PETRONAS Syntium with degree(s)CoolTech(TM) lubricants will be available globally in a phased launch from March 2019.







