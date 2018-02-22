Positive New Data Show Superiority of PLENVU® (1 Litre PEG Preparation) Compared to MOVIPREP® (2 Litre PEG + Ascorbate)

AMSTERDAM, February 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --





Norgine B.V. today announced positive new PLENVU(R) (NER1006) superiority data at the meeting of the Belgian Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (BSGIE). This post hoc analysis of the MORA phase III study, assessed PLENVU(R) cleansing efficacy versus MOVIPREP(R) in both the overall colon and the right colon, using mean Boston Bowel Preparation Scale (BBPS) Scores.



The analysis included 792 patients. Both PLENVU(R) PM/AM and PLENVU(R) AM/AM attained higher mean overall BBPS scores than MOVIPREP(R) PM/AM (6.7 and 6.6 versus 6.3; P=0.0001 and P=0.0058 respectively). Similarly in the right colon, both PLENVU(R) PM/AM and PLENVU (R) AM/AM attained significantly higher mean segmental BBPS scores versus MOVIPREP(R) PM/AM (2.2 and 2.2 versus 2.0; P=0.0003 and P=0.0134).



Prof. Raf Bisschops said: "These new data are important. By demonstrating higher cleansing efficacy of the colon compared to the standard 2 litre PEG + Ascorbate bowel preparation, it is clear that PLENVU(R) can help achieve better quality colonoscopy procedure in order to facilitate lesion detection. PLENVU(R) provides a new effective option for healthcare professionals and for patients who may find it easier to comply with a low volume bowel preparation."



Dr Alastair Benbow, Chief Development & Medical Officer at Norgine said: "We believe that PLENVU(R) should be offered as the standard bowel cleansing option for all patients undergoing a colonoscopy. Not only do patients want a low-volume preparation which is easy to use, but they want to use a bowel cleanser which is effective to detect adenomas and polyps that can result in colorectal cancer."



Colonoscopy is a vital screening procedure to detect lesions. Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related mortality in Europe, with over 447,000 new diagnoses every year.



PLENVU(R) is now approved for use in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, The Netherlands and in the UK (using the trademark PLEINVUE(TM) in Austria and The Netherlands). PLENVU(R) is already commercially available via Norgine's infrastructure in the UK and Belgium.



Presentation: Prof. Raf Bisschops on Thursday 22 February 2018, 16:00 - 16:30 at the Belgian Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy. Norgine sponsored the post hoc data analysis.



