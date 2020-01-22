Theramex Acquires Commercial Rights for Oral Contraceptive Zoely

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theramex today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire further rights to Zoely®, a patented oral contraceptive, from MSD, the tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA. Theramex currently markets Zoely® in eleven European countries, and this transaction will bring the total number of markets up to more than 50 on a global basis. MSD retains rights in the United States and Canada.



Theramex CEO Anish Mehta said: "Zoely is one of Theramex's flagship products, so we are delighted to have acquired further rights from MSD. This marks another exciting milestone in our global expansion, further demonstrating our commitment to patients by building on our portfolio of innovative treatment options for women."



Zoely is a combined oral contraceptive tablet containing a combination of two steroid hormones; 17-beta estradiol, an estrogen that is structurally identical to the major estrogen produced by the ovaries of healthy non-pregnant women and nomegestrol acetate, a progestogen which mimics the naturally occurring progesterone in the body.



About Theramex



Theramex is a leading, global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. With a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis, Theramex supports women at every stage of their lives. Our vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing innovative, effective solutions that care for and support women as they advance through each stage of their lives. To learn more about Theramex, please visit www.theramex.com [http://www.theramex.com/].



CONTACT: Priya Lakhani-Quiling, Head of PR & Communications, E: Priyalakhani-quiling@theramex.com, T: 07957-234632



