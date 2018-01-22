Capgemini Becomes Global Innovation Partner for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series

PARIS, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Capgemini has become the Official GLOBAL INNOVATION PARTNER of the Men's and Women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series. This new multi-year partnership is a continuation of Capgemini's long-term support for the sport of Rugby over the last 25 years, and is a natural fit for the Group, reflecting its strong heritage and international presence. Rugby Sevens also shares many common attributes with Capgemini including agility, innovation, inclusivity, fun and team spirit.



The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is the world circuit of Rugby Sevens, an Olympic discipline since 2016. This international competition includes 10 Men's Tournaments and 5 Women's across the globe in which 16 and 12 national sevens teams respectively, compete for points at each round for the Men's and Women's overall Series. A champion is crowned at the end of each Series based on points accumulated throughout the events. 2018 will also see the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 take place in July, hosted for the first time in San Francisco. Capgemini will be a key sponsor of this separate World Cup event too.



In addition to its global support, Capgemini will bring its expertise and passion for innovation and technology to the series with a focus on enhancing the fan experience for current and future spectators. During the series, it will be providing fans with greater access to deeper insights into the game of Rugby Sevens, the players and the teams. Examples of innovations Capgemini will apply to further bring the experience to life for the fans, will include the use of data and infographics to augment the tournament experience in stadiums, on television and social, as well as a web series that will combine Capgemini's insights on the game, presented by a rugby expert, to share a deeper perspective on key aspects such as the tactics, performance and fun!



Needed both on and off the pitch, key values that are shared by both Capgemini[i] and the sport include boldness, trust, team spirit, freedom and fun. As an innovative and likeminded partner, Capgemini will help World Rugby to grow Rugby Sevens' global footprint and the profile of the sport.



Paul Hermelin, Chairman and CEO, Capgemini Group: "Our sponsorship of the Sevens Series combines perfectly our heritage with our global reach, in an innovative and inclusive way. It is the next chapter in the story of Capgemini's support for rugby. We are looking forward to enabling our clients to discover this fast-moving format, and I know that many of Capgemini's 200,000 strong team are excited about supporting and even playing Rugby Sevens in the months to come."



Bill Beaumont, World Rugby Chairman: "We are delighted to be welcoming Capgemini to our growing and global commercial family for Men's and Women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018."



Capgemini has been present in the world of rugby for 25 years through its support of French rugby clubs and, on a global level, as a sponsor of the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Its visionary founder, the late Serge Kampf, was a lifelong rugby fan and sponsor of the sport. He said, "Rugby is a team sport in which you can't accomplish anything without the rest of your teammates."



About Capgemini



A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 200,000 team members in over 40 countries. The Group reported 2016 global revenues of EUR 12.5 billion.



[i] The 7 values of the Capgemini Group are the cornerstones of the Group's culture: honesty, boldness, trust, freedom, team spirit, modesty and fun.



Next round of HSBC Sevens World Series 2018:



Sydney, 26-28 January 2018



About HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series:



https://www.worldrugby.org/sevens-series/series-info



