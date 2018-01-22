FreeMove Powers Eaton's Real-time Business Through Joined-up Mobile Telecommunications

PARIS, STOCKHOLM, ROME and BONN, Germany, January 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



FreeMove has been chosen by global power management company Eaton to accelerate and expand its business workflows across Europe thanks to high-quality mobile managed services.



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456516/FreeMove_Logo.jpg )



As a global technology leader, Eaton helps customers manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. High-performing, reliable and seamless communications are essential to building the relationships and delivering the service its customers expect.



In addition to greater clarity and control over its mobile contracts from one country to the next, Eaton was looking for streamlined service management delivering cost effective but improved connectivity, along with a platform for future development. As the world's top mobile telecommunications organisation, FreeMove synchronises the know-how and capabilities of its members including Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom and Telia Company, providing network and related services in Eaton's core European countries. The new agreement will significantly reduce complexity and enable a close level of collaboration.



To date the single supplier approach extends to 12 countries and includes central reporting, harmonised tariffs, as well as a single point of contact within the global account management structure, all underpinned by a global International Master Agreement.



"Eaton has been providing the latest innovations to its customers worldwide for over 100 years. We are proud to contribute to their European growth by providing international mobile services that ensure employee productivity and smooth customer interaction," said Stephan Fauser, General Manager, FreeMove.



Matthieu Vital Durand, EMEA Category Manager at Eaton said: "The overall, competitive service offering by FreeMove was the decisive factor. Central reporting and the implementation plan was key. We look forward to a long partnership with FreeMove."



About FreeMove



FreeMove is a telecommunication organisation that combines the national capabilities of Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia and Telia Company. Its mission is to deliver high-quality international mobile services to multinational customers by synchronising the know-how and capabilities of its members. This includes best-in-class connectivity, streamlined commercial arrangements, dedicated account support and value added services across their footprint. For further information please visit http://www.freemove.com







Photo:

http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/456516/FreeMove_Logo.jpg









CONTACT: Gilles Prunevielle, +33 6 15 91 62 88, press@freemove.com



