Sifi Launches Well Fusion, A Novel Presbyopia Correcting System

- Spectacle-free uninterrupted high-quality vision for cataract patients



CATANIA, Italy, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international eye care company, today announces the launch of the WELL FUSION(TM) system and the Mini WELL PROXA® intraocular lens, offering a novel solution that provides cataract patients the option to treat presbyopia with spectacle-free uninterrupted high-quality vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions.



SIFI has developed Mini WELL PROXA building upon the outstanding clinical outcomes of Mini WELL® (1-5), SIFI's premium IOL launched in 2016, which demonstrated a very broad extension of the depth of focus and excellent quality of vision.



Mini WELL PROXA is designed to be implanted in the non-dominant eye, alongside with Mini WELL in the dominant eye, to bridge the near vision gap typically associated with Extended Depth of Focus IOLs, whilst continuing to ensure high quality vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions.



Mini WELL and Mini WELL PROXA intraocular lenses share the same EDOF platform based on the distribution of spherical aberrations of opposite sign in the central part of the optics, a SIFI proprietary and patented technology in presbyopia-correcting IOLs.



Mini WELL PROXA is now commercially available in Italy, Romania and Spain; other European countries will follow throughout 2021.



Currently, over 1.8 billion people in the world are afflicted with presbyopia(6), meaning difficulty seeing objects at a near distance with increasing age, typically starting after 40.



"We are excited to introduce Well Fusion, a first-in-kind technology that has shown - throughout product and early clinical development - the true potential to bring together the best of the current gold standards in cataract refractive surgery, EDOF and Trifocal IOLs." said Fabrizio Chines, SIFI's Chairman and CEO. "We believe this represent a remarkable step forward in the quest to offer ophthalmologists and their patients an optimal surgical option for presbyopia correction."



About SIFI



SIFI is a leading ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improve the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey.



