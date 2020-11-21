Volg ons op:
OPENING REMARKS: G20 Riyadh Summit

zaterdag 21 november 2020 15:20 Economie
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening remarks by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from the G20 Riyadh Summit can be found here [https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/pressroom/g20-riyadh-summit-opening-remarks/].

Photos of the opening remarks can be found on the G20 Media Microsite here [https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/mediakit/g20-riyadh-summit-opening-remarks/].

To download broadcast-quality footage of the opening remarks, click here [https://newsdirect.ebu.ch/] and register through the Host Broadcaster portal. To report issues with the registration, click here [mailto:g20@ebu.ch].

CONTACT: Phone: +966 11 829 6129, Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

