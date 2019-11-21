Purolite's Praesto® Agarose-based Chromatography Resins Move Into the Commercial Manufacturing of FDA-Approved Biotherapeutics

LLANTRISANT, Wales, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purolite Ltd., a leading manufacturer of resin-based separation, purification and extraction technologies, today announces that its Praesto® agarose-based chromatography resin range is being utilised for the commercial manufacturing of FDA-approved biotherapeutics. Praesto resins are an integral technology used by biopharmaceutical developers for the purification of modern medicines targeting the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, dementia and diabetes.



Chris Major, Global Sales and Marketing Director for the Agarose division of Purolite Life Sciences, comments, "This is a major milestone for Purolite Life Sciences, and we are truly proud that our resin technology will be used by customers in FDA-approved commercial manufacturing processes. The adoption of our Praesto product range is a testament to our technology leadership, differentiating us from competitors with 'best in class' performance, shorter lead times, and a strong commitment to security of supply. Purolite has invested over $150 million into a global expansion program in recent years, as a continued commitment to resin innovation, including doubling the production capacity of our unique, uniform-bead jetting technology. We look forward to continuing to meet our customers' growing demand for this high-performance resin."



Purolite's latest investment to increase production capacity of its proprietary, uniform-particle-size manufacturing process comes just one year after opening one of the largest agarose-based resin manufacturing facilities in the world. Based in the UK, the facility boasts a 100,000L capacity, equivalent to 30% of annual global demand.



