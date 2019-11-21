Remitly, Xpress Money Partner to Expand Cross-border Money Transfer Services

Remitly customers can now send money to Xpress Money locations in Asia and Africa



DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remitly, the online remittance service used by nearly two million people, and Xpress Money [https://www.xpressmoney.com/], a Finablr company, have come together to increase cross-border payout options for customers in Asia and Africa. This partnership leverages Xpress Money's global footprint and its omnichannel distribution capabilities, adding thousands of cash pick-up locations to the Remitly network in addition to enabling convenient money transfers to bank accounts and mobile wallets.



The alliance brings together Remitly's digital capabilities of sending money swiftly through its app or online platform, with Xpress Money's legacy of processing secure cross-border money transfers across its robust payout network, built over the last two decades.



Commenting on the partnership, Xpress Money CEO, Sudhesh Giriyan said, "Our focus has always been to enable customers to exercise their choice in how, when and where they want to send and receive money. This partnership between Xpress Money and Remitly reiterates our commitment to facilitating seamless money transfer experiences. Fueled by the collective strengths of our expertise, we believe this partnership will add scale to our business."



Matt Oppenheimer, Remitly CEO and Co-Founder, said, "The opportunity to send money online is transforming the way people around the world give financial support to family and friends. It's critical for customers to know that their recipients will get their money in a way that is most convenient to them. We're thrilled to partner with Xpress Money to expand the Remitly network further and offer a range of receive options that our customers have come to expect."



