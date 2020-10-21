SUNMI Rolls out Enterprise Tablet M2 MAX for Multiple Applications

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sturdy enterprise-grade tablets are riding the crest of a digitization wave as market increasing demand for such gadgets catering to applications in restaurant, retail, logistics and warehousing.



SUNMI M2 MAX, a new enterprise tablet rolled out by emerging IoT giant SUNMI Technology, exactly fits into this category. With an exquisitely designed appearance, strong performance and accurate market positioning, M2 MAX looks set to carve out a niche in a market replete with competition. Unlike consumer-facing tablets, SUNMI M2 MAX is built specifically for clients in a variety of verticals.



In restaurants, diners tend to tip over liquid, to prevent damage or unwanted disputes, M2 MAX is designed to be water- and scratch-proof. Equipped with a screen using high-strength Corning Gorilla Glass, it is able to withstand a one-meter drop. What's more, M2 MAX also allows for operation by wet hands, meaning chefs can also touch on the device unrestrainedly.



Another important use case for M2 MAX is in retail. For customers entering a store and clueless about what and where to purchase, SUNMI is there to help. Information like goods location and how many units remain is at fingertips. By sorting through SKUs for items related to customer descriptions, M2 MAX proves even capable of generating extra sales.



A prized feature includes not just impressive specs, but also lengthier hours in service. With battery packs that can last up to 12 hours and stand by for 20 days on a single charge. In addition, new quick charge technology shortens the time for a full charge to within four hours.



SUNMI M2 MAX, which can be mounted atop a forklift, more than holds its own in a demanding environment like a warehouse, where its protective casing can break the fall or reduce the impact of a collision as the driver moves stuffs about the factory floor.



In a warehouse teeming with activity, a store manager armed with a M2 MAX will find it much easier to handle a constant stream of incoming orders. Its touch screen reacts to the user's moves even with the gloves on, a necessary feature for keeping track of inventory and improving the efficiency of warehousing.



Contrary to consumer tablet, an enterprise tablet that boasts ruggedness, long battery run time and premium specs can satisfy the most discerning users. SUNMI M2 MAX ticks all these boxes and better still with a lower sticker price than competitors'. These characteristics combined offer a bit more variety in choices and help businesses thrive.



